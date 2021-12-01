Catella : European Residential Fund invests 80 million in affordable mixed housing complex for seniors and first-time renters in Nijmegen

Berlin-based Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH (CRIM), Catella Investment Management Benelux (CIMB) and Munich-headquartered AIFM platform Catella Real Estate AG (CREAG) have acquired a mixed-use residential development in Nijmegen, in the east of the Netherlands, for €80 million. The asset has been purchased on behalf of Catella European Residential Fund from Living Inn Ontwikkeling B.V. The Living-Inn complex is based on an innovative concept created by developer Roozen van Hoppe Group where active senior citizens and those in need of care live together with first-time renters.

The complex, which will open in 2023, is located on the Graaf Alardsingel in 'De Waalsprong', an up-and-coming neighbourhood to the north of Nijmegen's city centre and the Waal river. The complex consists of five interconnected wings and will comprise 290 residential units, 80 care apartments, seven commercial units and an underground parking garage with space for 291 cars. Catella has now acquired four wings with a total of 263 residential units and 224 parking garages. Residents will be well served by healthcare facilities including a medical centre, physiotherapist and a nursery on site while restaurants and a swimming pool will offer communal meeting areas.

Ralph Willems, Senior Acquisition Manager at Catella IM Benelux: "This concept is not new to us. We have already acquired a similar project from Roozen van Hoppe Group - 'Ons Koningsoord' in Tilburg - which is very popular with residents. This success has proven the model, which allows different generations to live together in a community of regular apartments, assisted living and affordable homes for young people, together with numerous communal amenities. The availability of optional care facilities also makes our Living-Inn lifecycle-proof. In partnership with Roozen van Hoppe Group, we are planning to roll out the Living-Inn concept across the Netherlands in new locations that we have already identified."

Roozen van Hoppe Group will manage the Nijmegen complex and provide services to its residents as they already do in Tilburg.

The Nijmegen development acquired by CER will comprise 181 well-appointed, apartments ranging in size between 65 and 160 sqm for seniors, each with their own outdoor area. These apartments are designed to be barrier-free and equipped with wide sliding doors and home automation. Another 82 smaller, affordable units will be available to first-time renters who, in return, volunteer to support senior residents and make them feel part of the local community.

The complex will be connected to the district heating system, ensuring the highest possible energy performance rating. The city of Nijmegen aims to become carbon neutral by 2045 through its district heating which is fuelled by a natural gas installation and a biomass plant.

Founded by the Romans, Nijmegen is the Netherlands' oldest city and has around 180,000 residents. Its large regional healthcare sector revolves around three hospitals, including the Radboud University Medical Center, and about 22% of the city's workforce is employed in the health and social work sector. The new Waalsprong district where the Living Inn will be built is a large-scale area development which will provide 12,000 homes to some 20% of the city's population by 2029. The complex will have good connectivity to the city centre by car, bicycle and through a direct railway link.

AKD N.V. advised on the legal and tax due diligence while PVM Eindhoven B.V. conducted the technical due diligence.

About Catella IM Benelux

Catella Investment Management Benelux (CIMB) is part of the Catella group, a leading specialist in property investments and fund management with operation in 13 European countries and approximately 550 employees, including approximately 25 employees in the Benelux. The group manages assets of approximately €11 billion (September2021). Catella is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment.

CIMB is the local office that offers fund, acquisition and asset management for all Catella-managed funds with an allocation to the Benelux region. CIMB has a broad real estate portfolio with some 75% invested in residential property and the balance in commercial assets. CIMB currently has about €1.5 billion in assets under management in the Benelux and is anticipating investing some €600 million per annum in these markets over the next few years.

CIMB is a member of the Catella European residential network alliance. Catella's European residential network one of the largest cross-border investment platforms for residential real estate in Europe with total assets under management of more than €5 billion.

About Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH (CRIM)

Catella launched its first European residential fund in 2007 with a volume of €1.6 billion and it has since achieved an average net return for investors of more than 9.0% per year until the end of Q3 2021. The team also launched the first dedicated European Student Housing Fund in 2013.

CRIM is a subsidiary of the Stockholm-based Catella AB Group and its residential real estate business comprises portfolio management, acquisitions, sales and asset management. CRIM manages and advises several funds and mandates and has assets under management of more than €5.0 billion across 10 European countries.

