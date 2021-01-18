Catella : Marc Antonio Unverzagt new partner at Catella Property Consultants GmbH

Catella Property Consultants GmbH, the German investment consultancy of the Swedish Catella AB, starts the new year with a new partner. Unverzagt joins Catella Property Consultants GmbH with effect from January 1st 2021.

Marc Antonio Unverzagt (54) comes to the company from Robert C. Spies Gewerbe und Investment GmbH & Co. KG, a nationwide real estate and transaction consultancy based in Bremen, where he was Managing Director for the last seven years. Prior to that, he was a director at Catella Property GmbH from 2011 to 2013, responsible for the Hamburg office. His addition to the management team is expected to further expand Catella Property Consultants' presence in the institutional real estate investment market.

Diane Becker, CEO Catella Property Consultants GmbH: 'We are very pleased to have won back Marc Antonio Unverzagt for Catella. With 30 years of professional experience in the German real estate market and his excellent network of institutional investors, developers and family offices, he will be an important member of the Catella Property Consultants team and will actively support us in creating attractive and tailored solutions for the German investment market.'

For more information, please contact:

Claudia Kimmel

Marketing & PR Manager

Catella Property Consultants GmbH

+49 30 310193-217

claudia.kimmel@catella.de