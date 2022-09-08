Log in
    CAT B   SE0000188518

CATELLA AB (PUBL)

(CAT B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:23 2022-09-07 am EDT
40.05 SEK   -0.12%
02:20aCATELLA : Market Indicator - Finland, Autumn 2022 has been published
PU
09/06CATELLA : European Residential and Catella Wohnen Europa sell German-Dutch real estate portfolio
PU
09/06CATELLA : European Residential III acquires 134 affordable apartments in Dutch city of Zoetermeer for 55 mln
PU
Catella : Market Indicator - Finland, Autumn 2022 has been published

09/08/2022 | 02:20am EDT
7 September 2022, Finland | Corporate Finance | News
Catella Market Indicator - Finland, Autumn 2022 has been published

A record-high volume was achieved during the first half of 2022: EUR 4.4 billion. This is the highest volume achieved during the first half-year since the beginning of measuring in 2005. The most attractive segments were residential portfolios and healthcare and public sector which together formed more than half of the first half-year volume.

Prime yields for offices mostly increased from the turn-of-the-year level in each of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area office markets: in the Helsinki CBD to level 3.4%. After declining for two years, prime yields for logistics premises in the HMA halted at level 4.4%. In growth centres, too, the decline stopped for now, excluding Turku and Oulu where logistics prime yields continued to decrease by 0.25 pp. Retail prime yields remained mostly at their current levels.

In the HMA changes in office space vacancy rates were mostly minimal. The biggest change concerned the Matinkylä-Niittykumpu office market where the rate declined by 6.7 pp. The big­gest increase took place in the Otaniemi office market where vacan­cy rate rose by 2.3 pp. Office space vacancy rates mostly declined in growth centres.

The Catella Market Indicator, Autumn 2022 can be ordered by clients and co-operators for free from the following e-mail: info@catella.fi.

For more information, contact:

Antti Louko
Managing Director
tel. +358 50 5277 392
antti.louko@catella.fi

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
