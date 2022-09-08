Catella : Market Indicator - Finland, Autumn 2022 has been published

A record-high volume was achieved during the first half of 2022: EUR 4.4 billion. This is the highest volume achieved during the first half-year since the beginning of measuring in 2005. The most attractive segments were residential portfolios and healthcare and public sector which together formed more than half of the first half-year volume.

Prime yields for offices mostly increased from the turn-of-the-year level in each of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area office markets: in the Helsinki CBD to level 3.4%. After declining for two years, prime yields for logistics premises in the HMA halted at level 4.4%. In growth centres, too, the decline stopped for now, excluding Turku and Oulu where logistics prime yields continued to decrease by 0.25 pp. Retail prime yields remained mostly at their current levels.

In the HMA changes in office space vacancy rates were mostly minimal. The biggest change concerned the Matinkylä-Niittykumpu office market where the rate declined by 6.7 pp. The big­gest increase took place in the Otaniemi office market where vacan­cy rate rose by 2.3 pp. Office space vacancy rates mostly declined in growth centres.

The Catella Market Indicator, Autumn 2022 can be ordered by clients and co-operators for free from the following e-mail: info@catella.fi.

For more information, contact:

Antti Louko

Managing Director

tel. +358 50 5277 392

antti.louko@catella.fi