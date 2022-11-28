Catella : Real Estate AG acquires a logistic warehouse of around 16,000 m² in Haelen, the Netherlands, for the "Catella Logistik Deutschland Plus" Fund

Munich, 28. November 2022: Catella Real Estate AG (CREAG), Munich, acquires the recently completed, 16,065 m² logistics property "Grote-Ohé-Weg 3" in the Zevenellen business park in the southeast of Haelen near the German border for the special AIF "Catella Logistik Deutschland Plus" (CLD+). The transaction was structured via a sale-and-leaseback forward purchase, signing a long-term triple-net lease with the tenant Dimass Group B.V. for 100% of the property.

The leasable area of the property totals 16,065 m² and is divided into warehouse space (14,060 m²), office and social space (1,595 m²) and mezzanine space (410 m²), as well as 100 parking units on the 36,780 m² site. The property, which has been completed in September 2022 by the Dutch commercial, industrial and logistics developer Unibouw, was developed according to new and high technical standards. It features a heating/cooling system (VRF) controlled by heat pump and heat recovery modules, as well as solar panels on the roof, and overall complies with the "CLD+ - Catella Logistik Deutschland Plus" sustainability and ethical standards.

The seller and tenant is Dimass Group B.V., a Dutch fast-growing fulfillment company specializing in efficient supply chain solutions. With a primary focus on web stores and the logistical challenges that are part of e-commerce, Dimass Group is a pioneer in comprehensive fulfillment services such as order fulfillment, order picking, returns processing and CRM system management. Dimass Group customers include a wide variety of international and national retailers and webshops for which they do the entire fulfillment process.

The property is located in the recently redeveloped 48-hectare multifunctional Zevenellen industrial park in the southeast of Haelen, near the city of Roermond in the province of Limburg. The business park is centrally located due to its location in the Venlo-Roermond corridor. The neighboring cities of Venlo, Maaseik, Weert and Roermond can be reached in a short time via federal roads, and there is a direct connection to the national and international long-distance traffic network via the nearby A2 freeway (Maastricht-Amsterdam). The newly built port in the commercial area also offers direct access to the national and international inland waterway system via the river Maas.

Catella Real Estate AG was legally advised on the purchase by Osborne Clarke, fiscally by KPMG and technically by PVM, while Dimass was advised by JLL and Q.G.M. Law.

"Catella is proud to announce its 11th logistic acquisition of the CLD+ Fund and 2nd in the Netherlands. The property matches very well to the Fund's target allocation, increases the international quota to 25%, and is a great addition to the portfolio in terms of ESG credentials. The newly built warehouse is leased to a strong and fast-growing tenant, Dimass Group, with whom we are proud to expand together, acquiring its new headquarters and main distribution center for Europe. Although macroeconomic environment is challenging nowadays, we expect logistic market to keep growing in the mid to long term due to increasing tenants' demand for warehouse space and scarcity of land for new constructions", says Jaime Sarrà, Senior Investment Manager of CREAG.

Peter Walraven, CEO and Founder of Dimass Group, adds "Our new fulfilment center ensures that we can serve all our national and international partners even better. With this new location, Dimass Group is ready for the future and expansion of our business. We invest in robotization and mechanization which perfectly fitted in this tailored property. Dimass Group has found the right partner in Catella Real Estate AG."

