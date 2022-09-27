Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Catella AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAT B   SE0000188518

CATELLA AB (PUBL)

(CAT B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-09-26 am EDT
35.70 SEK   -3.12%
09/08Catella : Market Indicator - Finland, Autumn 2022 has been published
PU
09/06Catella : European Residential and Catella Wohnen Europa sell German-Dutch real estate portfolio
PU
09/06Catella : European Residential III acquires 134 affordable apartments in Dutch city of Zoetermeer for 55 mln
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catella : Residential Investment Management appoints Dr. Lars Vandrei as Senior Research Manager

09/27/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2022-09-27 7:41 CET, Europe, Germany | Press release
Catella Residential Investment Management appoints Dr. Lars Vandrei as Senior Research Manager

The well-known residential research expert Dr. Lars Vandrei has assumed responsibility for the Research unit at Berlin-based Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH (CRIM) to drive forward the company's growth strategy. The appointment is effective from 1 September.

Dr. Lars Vandrei has almost 10 years of experience in residential real estate research and served most recently as Associate Director Research Residential Germany at advisor Colliers. Prior to that, he worked for many years at the German ifo Institute Leibniz Institute for Economic Research and as an economics lecturer at the Technical University of Dresden where he completed his degree. He also studied at the Universitat de Barcelona in Spain and wrote a doctoral thesis on the economics of housing policy.

Michael Fink, Managing Director CRIM, said: "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Lars Vandrei, a proven residential real estate specialist with a wide-ranging network and economic as well as quantitative skillsets. With his strong understanding of the industry, he will further advance CRIM's research expertise by working closely with our Artificial Intelligence (AI) team and helping to shape the further development of our strategies through the integration of climate data."

Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH manages funds with a focus on stable, diversified, pan-European residential real estate portfolios and ESG objectives aimed at reducing CO2 emissions ("decarb transition") and increasing social fairness in the housing market.

Dr. Lars Vandrei added: "I am pleased to join Catella Residential Investment Management's dedicated and successful team and look forward to the challenges ahead. My many years of experience in residential real estate research will provide a sound basis for helping to achieve the company's targets within Catella's European network. The company has over €7 billion of assets under management across Europe and faces more economic questions than ever. I am sure I will be able to make a contribution to further developing CRIM's research expertise in this area."

About Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH (CRIM)

Catella launched its first European residential fund in 2007 and its first dedicated European Student Housing Fund in 2013. CRIM is a subsidiary of the Stockholm-based Catella AB Group and its residential real estate business comprises portfolio management, acquisitions, sales and asset management. CRIM manages and advises several funds and mandates and has assets under management of more than €7 billion across 11 European countries.

For more information, please contact:

Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH

Stine Zöchling

Head of Marketing and PR European Residential

T: +49 (0)30 887 285 29 76

M: +49 (0)151 544 51 005

E: stine.zoechling[ at ]catella-residential.com

Disclaimer: This is a marketing release. It is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an investment recommendation, an offer or an invitation to buy or sell investment products. The information is not suitable for making a concrete investment decision on its basis. It does not contain any legal or tax advice. The provision of the information does not create any contractual obligation or any other liability towards the recipient or third parties. Shares may only be purchased on the basis of the currently valid Terms and Conditions of Investment in conjunction with the currently valid Sales Prospectus.

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 06:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CATELLA AB (PUBL)
09/08Catella : Market Indicator - Finland, Autumn 2022 has been published
PU
09/06Catella : European Residential and Catella Wohnen Europa sell German-Dutch real estate por..
PU
09/06Catella : European Residential III acquires 134 affordable apartments in Dutch city of Zoe..
PU
09/01Catella : CVA - Mathias Dunas
PU
08/31Catella : Asset Management Finland secured successful execution of the strategy for the in..
PU
08/19Transcript : Catella AB, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 19, 2022
CI
08/19Catella : advised in the sale of a public use property in Tampere
PU
08/19Catella AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30..
CI
08/18Catella : The long-term perspective for real estate investments in Copenhagen and Denmark ..
PU
07/29Conversion of shares in Catella AB
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 342 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2022 679 M 60,0 M 60,0 M
Net Debt 2022 695 M 61,4 M 61,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,71x
Yield 2022 10,4%
Capitalization 3 152 M 279 M 279 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 480
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart CATELLA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Catella AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATELLA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 35,70 SEK
Average target price 64,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 79,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoffer Abramson President & Chief Executive Officer
Mattias Brodin Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Jan Erik Roxendal Chairman
Joachim Hansi Gahm Independent Director
Anna Karin Ramel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATELLA AB (PUBL)-21.76%279
BLACKROCK, INC.-36.14%89 163
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.02%68 710
UBS GROUP AG-11.27%48 388
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-32.04%32 462
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-31.52%28 395