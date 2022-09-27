Catella : Residential Investment Management appoints Dr. Lars Vandrei as Senior Research Manager

The well-known residential research expert Dr. Lars Vandrei has assumed responsibility for the Research unit at Berlin-based Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH (CRIM) to drive forward the company's growth strategy. The appointment is effective from 1 September.

Dr. Lars Vandrei has almost 10 years of experience in residential real estate research and served most recently as Associate Director Research Residential Germany at advisor Colliers. Prior to that, he worked for many years at the German ifo Institute Leibniz Institute for Economic Research and as an economics lecturer at the Technical University of Dresden where he completed his degree. He also studied at the Universitat de Barcelona in Spain and wrote a doctoral thesis on the economics of housing policy.

Michael Fink, Managing Director CRIM, said: "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Lars Vandrei, a proven residential real estate specialist with a wide-ranging network and economic as well as quantitative skillsets. With his strong understanding of the industry, he will further advance CRIM's research expertise by working closely with our Artificial Intelligence (AI) team and helping to shape the further development of our strategies through the integration of climate data."

Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH manages funds with a focus on stable, diversified, pan-European residential real estate portfolios and ESG objectives aimed at reducing CO2 emissions ("decarb transition") and increasing social fairness in the housing market.

Dr. Lars Vandrei added: "I am pleased to join Catella Residential Investment Management's dedicated and successful team and look forward to the challenges ahead. My many years of experience in residential real estate research will provide a sound basis for helping to achieve the company's targets within Catella's European network. The company has over €7 billion of assets under management across Europe and faces more economic questions than ever. I am sure I will be able to make a contribution to further developing CRIM's research expertise in this area."

About Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH (CRIM)

Catella launched its first European residential fund in 2007 and its first dedicated European Student Housing Fund in 2013. CRIM is a subsidiary of the Stockholm-based Catella AB Group and its residential real estate business comprises portfolio management, acquisitions, sales and asset management. CRIM manages and advises several funds and mandates and has assets under management of more than €7 billion across 11 European countries.

