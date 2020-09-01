Catella : advised Schroders in acquisition and financing of significant office properties in Copenhagen

Catella Corporate Finance A/S acted as exclusive financial and commercial buy-side advisor to Schroders in the acquisition and financing of approx. 33,000 sq.m. office properties in Valby, Copenhagen.

Schroders Real Estate has acquired approx. 33,000 sq.m. office properties located in Valby, Copenhagen, fully let on long-term lease agreements to the Municipality of Copenhagen and Apcoa. The properties have recently undergone a thorough redevelopment program, bringing them into high quality assets.

Schroders is one of the leading global investment managers with more than 200 years of history and responsible for approx. EUR 500 billion of assets. In 2019, Schroders Real Estate completed their first acquisition in Denmark; a 24,500 sq.m. multi-let office portfolio, also in Valby, Copenhagen.

Mads Skaarup, Catella Corporate Finance, comments: 'As Schroders' financial and commercial advisor, we appreciate the trust that Schroders have shown us throughout the transaction process. Schroders is a committed long-term investor who shares our positive view on the future development and growth in Valby and with this off-market acquisition, Schroders have added a strong and resilient property to their Nordic real estate portfolio. Also, the transaction shows one of the strengths of Catella's business model; to create value through a combination of long transaction experience as well as in depth debt advisory competencies.'

In a market where credit appetite is subject to some degree of conservatism, solid credit metrics alongside a strong and professional investor, attracted interest from several leading Nordic banks for financing the transaction.

Manuela Scheibe, Catella Debt Advisory Nordic, comments: 'We are very pleased to have procured the financing for such an attractive investment, also enabling Schroders to continue to manifest its footprint within the Nordic region.