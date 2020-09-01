Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Catella AB (publ)    CAT B   SE0000188518

CATELLA AB (PUBL)

(CAT B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catella : advised Schroders in acquisition and financing of significant office properties in Copenhagen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Catella Corporate Finance A/S acted as exclusive financial and commercial buy-side advisor to Schroders in the acquisition and financing of approx. 33,000 sq.m. office properties in Valby, Copenhagen.

Schroders Real Estate has acquired approx. 33,000 sq.m. office properties located in Valby, Copenhagen, fully let on long-term lease agreements to the Municipality of Copenhagen and Apcoa. The properties have recently undergone a thorough redevelopment program, bringing them into high quality assets.

Schroders is one of the leading global investment managers with more than 200 years of history and responsible for approx. EUR 500 billion of assets. In 2019, Schroders Real Estate completed their first acquisition in Denmark; a 24,500 sq.m. multi-let office portfolio, also in Valby, Copenhagen.

Mads Skaarup, Catella Corporate Finance, comments: 'As Schroders' financial and commercial advisor, we appreciate the trust that Schroders have shown us throughout the transaction process. Schroders is a committed long-term investor who shares our positive view on the future development and growth in Valby and with this off-market acquisition, Schroders have added a strong and resilient property to their Nordic real estate portfolio. Also, the transaction shows one of the strengths of Catella's business model; to create value through a combination of long transaction experience as well as in depth debt advisory competencies.'

In a market where credit appetite is subject to some degree of conservatism, solid credit metrics alongside a strong and professional investor, attracted interest from several leading Nordic banks for financing the transaction.

Manuela Scheibe, Catella Debt Advisory Nordic, comments: 'We are very pleased to have procured the financing for such an attractive investment, also enabling Schroders to continue to manifest its footprint within the Nordic region.

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 13:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CATELLA AB (PUBL)
09:05aCATELLA : advised Schroders in acquisition and financing of significant office p..
PU
08:10aCATELLA : acted as Senate Properties' advisor in the divestment of shares of pro..
PU
02:20aCATELLA : Modern Living Fund Buys in Berlin and Hamburg for Over 90 Million
PU
08/21CATELLA : Interim Report January-June 2020
PU
08/21CATELLA : Delårsrapport januari-juni 2020
PU
08/21CATELLA : Interim Report January-June 2020
AQ
08/20CATELLA : Christoffer Abramson ny CFO på Catella AB
PU
08/20CATELLA : Christoffer Abramson new CFO at Catella AB
AQ
08/18CATELLA : European Residential III Buys Assets in Four Cities Across Europe for ..
PU
08/17CATELLA : transaction of development project Grand Central completed
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 013 M 233 M 233 M
Net income 2020 45,0 M 5,21 M 5,21 M
Net cash 2020 205 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 43,5x
Yield 2020 4,49%
Capitalization 1 988 M 230 M 230 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 578
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart CATELLA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Catella AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATELLA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 34,75 SEK
Last Close Price 22,40 SEK
Spread / Highest target 76,3%
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Per Johan Claesson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt Jan Erik Roxendal Chairman
Eva Bång Chief Financial Officer
Johan Damne Director
Joachim Hansi Gahm Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATELLA AB (PUBL)-14.99%230
BLACKROCK, INC.19.57%90 604
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-12.00%50 958
UBS GROUP AG-10.14%43 691
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.52%32 759
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.14.26%31 599
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group