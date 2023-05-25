Catella : advised in a sale and leaseback of a light industrial portfolio

The properties are located in Helsinki and Vantaa and altogether have a total lettable area of approx. 39,000 sqm. The properties comprise of MEKO's Finnish central warehouse properties and industrial premises.
MEKO is a leading vehicle spare parts distributor in northern Europe and the company is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm.
