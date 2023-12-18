Catella advised in the sale of a historically significant property in Kamppi

Catella acted as the exclusive financial advisor of Kojamo Plc in the sale of a historic property located in Kamppi to Cobbleyard Real Estate Oy and HCP Bricks.

The property is located at Eerikinkatu 32-36 in the Kamppi district and was originally constructed during 1925-1933 for the Helsinki University of Technology to serve as mechanical and electrical laboratories. The architect of the building is renowned Onni Tarjanne. The approximately 7,000 sqm building has five floors, and its distinctive tower rises above the skyline of Helsinki.

Metropolia University of Applied Sciences occupied the premises until August 2018 and after that it has served as a home to galleries of modern art. The unique premises offer excellent opportunity for the development of the property that lies just a stone's throw away from the Helsinki CBD.

