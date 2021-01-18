Catella : advisor in the sale of a residential building and retail premises in Oulu

Catella acted as an advisor for Työväen Opintorahasto sr in the sale of a residential building and retail premises in Oulu. The residential building comprises in total 32 rental apartments with a total lettable area of 1,726 square metres. The total lettable area of the retail premises is approximately 584 square metres. The buyers are private investors.

The residential building has been built in 1965, but was totally renewed in 2008 - 2010. The apartments are varying in size from 29 to 80,5 square metres and are mainly studio or one-bedroom apartments.

Retail premises, sold with separate transaction, are located in the city centre of Oulu. The total area of the retail premises is approximately 584 square metres. The premises are leased with the long-term rental agreements.

Catella acted as Työväen Opintorahasto sr's exclusive financial advisor in the sales process.

