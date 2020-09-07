Catella : an advisor in the sale of a historic landmark property in the Helsinki centre

Catella acted as OP Life Assurance Company Ltd's exclusive financial advisor in the divestment of a historic landmark office property in the centre of Helsinki to global LaSalle Investment Management.

OP Life Assurance Company Ltd has sold a landmark office property in the centre of Helsinki, at the address Arkadiankatu 23. The buyer was global LaSalle Investment Management. The transaction price is € 45.5 million.

The property is located in the heart of Helsinki with excellent connections, close to Kamppi metro station and shopping centre. The impressive building was designed by the Finnish architect Toivo Paatela and built in 1932. The property has a lettable area of 10,800 square metres and some 80 parking spaces.

The building has been renovated several times over the years and today offers modern high quality premises. The anchor tenants in the building are OP Financial Group, Finnish Institute of International Affairs and ETLA Economic Research. The property is nearly fully let.

Catella acted as OP Life Assurance Company Ltd's exclusive financial advisor in the sales process.

For more information, contact:

Antti Louko

Managing Director

Tel. +358 50 5277 392

antti.louko@catella.fi

Petteri Heikkinen

Director

Tel. +358 40 7301 669

petteri.heikkinen@catella.fi

Ella Sperling

Associate

Tel. +358 50 5016 502

ella.sperling@catella.fi