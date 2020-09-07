Log in
Catella : an advisor in the sale of a historic landmark property in the Helsinki centre

09/07/2020

Catella acted as OP Life Assurance Company Ltd's exclusive financial advisor in the divestment of a historic landmark office property in the centre of Helsinki to global LaSalle Investment Management.

OP Life Assurance Company Ltd has sold a landmark office property in the centre of Helsinki, at the address Arkadiankatu 23. The buyer was global LaSalle Investment Management. The transaction price is € 45.5 million.

The property is located in the heart of Helsinki with excellent connections, close to Kamppi metro station and shopping centre. The impressive building was designed by the Finnish architect Toivo Paatela and built in 1932. The property has a lettable area of 10,800 square metres and some 80 parking spaces.

The building has been renovated several times over the years and today offers modern high quality premises. The anchor tenants in the building are OP Financial Group, Finnish Institute of International Affairs and ETLA Economic Research. The property is nearly fully let.

Catella acted as OP Life Assurance Company Ltd's exclusive financial advisor in the sales process.

For more information, contact:

Antti Louko
Managing Director
Tel. +358 50 5277 392
antti.louko@catella.fi

Petteri Heikkinen
Director
Tel. +358 40 7301 669
petteri.heikkinen@catella.fi

Ella Sperling
Associate
Tel. +358 50 5016 502
ella.sperling@catella.fi

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 09:54:06 UTC
