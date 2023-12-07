Catella appoints Daniel Gorosch as new Managing Director of Corporate Finance Sweden and focuses Debt Capital Market operations

Catella appoints Daniel Gorosch as new Managing Director of Corporate Finance Sweden. Current Managing Director Jacob Bruzelius will thereby whole-heartedly focus on the company's successful offering within Debt Capital Markets.

Daniel Gorosch has extensive experience in the transaction market, most recently as Managing Director at Colliers Sweden. During his time, 25 people were recruited to the company and Pangea Property Partners was acquired. Before that, he was Managing Director at JLL Sweden. During his years at Colliers and JLL, Daniel Gorosch has participated in some of the largest deals on the advisory market in Sweden. Daniel Gorosch will take up the position in January 2024.

"I am both honoured and inspired to further contribute and develop Catella's brand and reputation in transaction advisory and advanced capital market solutions. I am excited to contribute to increasing customer benefits by establishing a solid Swedish platform based on Catella's strong position and enhancing our services in collaboration with Jacob and the team's expertise and experience," said Daniel Gorosch.

Jacob Bruzelius will continue to focus on developing the Debt Capital Markets offer in the Nordic market in collaboration with other Corporate Finance companies at Catella. With extensive experience in both the banking sector and the capital market, he has since his start at Catella in 2020 contributed to the development of new products in Debt Advisory and restructuring based on the current market situation.

"We see great opportunities to contribute and act as advisors in the challenges that the real estate industry is going through. With Daniel in place, we get more resources to further strengthen and develop our consultancy and our Pan-European platform. I look forward to developing the company together with Daniel and to continuing to deliver capital solutions to all players in the markets where Catella operates," said Jacob Bruzelius, Head of Debt Capital Markets.

In November, Catella acted as advisor in the re-financing of the Blackstone portfolio in Kereby, Denmark, worth DKK 6.8 billion, and has also been given the mandate to sell the collateral in Oscar Properties' loan from the Norwegian bank DNB.

"Since Catella was founded in 1987, the core of Catella's DNA has been to develop with the market. By being responsive to the market's needs, and seeing the opportunities that come with the challenges, we continue to develop and offer attractive solutions within property-related Corporate Finance and Capital Market advisory. With Daniel's and Jacob's respective extensive competencies and common focus, we further strengthen our position being a leading advisor in Corporate Finance in Sweden and the Nordics," comments Christoffer Abramson, President and CEO of Catella Group.