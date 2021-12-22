Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Catella AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAT B   SE0000188518

CATELLA AB (PUBL)

(CAT B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catella : funds invest 120 million in Austrian residential properties in Vienna and Linz

12/22/2021 | 06:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2021-12-22 12:14 CET, Germany | Press release
Catella funds invest €120 million in Austrian residential properties in Vienna and Linz

Berlin-based Catella Residential Investment Management (CRIM) and Munich-headquartered AIFM platform Catella Real Estate AG (CREAG) have acquired three residential assets in the Austrian cities of Vienna and Linz for a total value of €120 million on behalf of two of their funds. The properties were purchased for the Catella Wohnen Europa (CWE) and Catella Modernes Wohnen (CMW) funds.

CWE bought the "Squadro" building in Linz for around €35 million and in Vienna 187 of 309 apartments in the "Höchstädtplatz' development and 122 apartments being built on St.-Gotthard-Str. The CMW Fund acquired the remaining 122 residential units in the Höchstädtplatz project.

Benjamin Rüther, Head of Fund Management for CRIM, said: "These acquisitions are a good match for the residential investment strategies of our CWE and CMW funds. The neighbourhood surrounding Höchstädtplatz in Vienna has considerable potential thanks to its ongoing regeneration and transformation into a hub for tech-focused companies which benefit from their proximity to the Technikum Wien University of Applied Sciences. The project in St.-Gotthard-Str. also impresses with its energy-efficient design including a photovoltaic installation. Rents at our fully-let property in Linz are at levels well below the market average, which delivers on our principles of providing affordable accommodation and contributing to greater societal equity across the local housing market."

Höchstädtplatz is located in Vienna's 20th district directly opposite the Technikum Wien University of Applied Sciences, Austria's largest technical university. The 309 two-, three- and four-room apartments acquired by CWE and CMW form part of the third and fourth phase of this major regeneration project which is being built by S+B Gruppe AG and will be delivered in 2023. The high-quality apartments in the Höchstädtplatz complex will all feature an outdoor space in the form of a terrace, balcony, or garden.

The buildings will have concrete core activation with component heating and cooling for all residential units, as well as the highest possible energy efficiency label - an ÖGNI Gold sustainability certificate is being targeted for the assets. The surrounding district of Brigittenau and the adjacent neighbourhood of Leopoldstadt form a large island in the heart of Vienna, surrounded by the Danube and the Danube Canal and green spaces lining the banks of the waterways. Millennium City, one of Austria's busiest retail and entertainment centres with its extensive range of shops and indoor leisure facilities is also located nearby.

CWE's second purchase in Vienna is a development in St.-Gotthard-Str. in the residential district of Penzing and includes 122 residential units as well as three commercial units, one of which is already let to an orthopaedic centre. The flats, which average 46 m² in size, particularly appeal to young professionals, students and young families. The apartments in St.-Gotthard-Straße, located in Vienna's 14th district, are characterised by their high quality of furnishing. All apartments are equipped with a built-in kitchen and high-quality oak flooring, including floor heating. In addition, 30 underground parking spaces are available to tenants. With an underground station only 50 metres away, there is also an optimal connection to Vienna's public transport system.

Vienna sits in one of the most prosperous regions in the European Union and has a growing population of some 1.9 million. The Austrian capital is also a leading city in terms of culture, architecture, politics, media, and science and ranks prominently globally for its high quality of life.

The Linz asset comprises 187 residential units arranged around a communal courtyard with underground car parking spaces and covered bicycle racks. It benefits from good connections by bus and car and a variety of local amenities. It is located close to the city's universities and medical facilities with the "Designcenter" event venue and offices of several well-known companies within walking distance.

As the capital of Upper Austria, Linz has a population of more than 200,000 and is the third largest city in the country after Vienna and Graz. Economically, the region is mainly known for its automotive, chemical, and paper industries as well as mechanical and plant engineering. Linz is also an important university city with steadily increasing numbers of students enrolling at its academic institutions.

Catella was advised on all transactions by CONVIC GmbH. Schönherr Rechtsanwälte GmbH provided legal advice while TEREA GmbH advised on technical matters on the Vienna properties. In Linz, PwC Legal - oehner & partner rechtsanwaelte GmbH acted as legal advisors while Drees & Sommer Projektmanagement und bautechnische Beratung GmbH offered technical consultancy. Tax advice for all acquisitions was provided by TPA Steuerberatung GmbH.

Linz, Squadro

About Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH (CRIM)

Catella launched its first European residential fund in 2007 with a volume of €1.6 billion and it has since achieved an average net return for investors of more than 9.0% per year until the end of Q3 2021. The team also launched the first dedicated European Student Housing Fund in 2013.

CRIM is a subsidiary of the Stockholm-based Catella AB Group and its residential real estate business comprises portfolio management, acquisitions, sales and asset management. CRIM manages and advises several Residential funds and mandates and has assets under management close to €6.0 billion across 10 European countries.

For further information:

Steve Hays / Emma Villiers

Bellier Financial

T: +31 (0) 20 419 09 01

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 11:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CATELLA AB (PUBL)
12/17CATELLA : advised in the sale of a modern logistics centre in the Helsinki region
PU
12/16CATELLA : advised Ålandsbanken in the leasing of its new office space in the Helsinki CBD
PU
12/16CATELLA : acted as an advisor to Ålandsbanken in leasing of new HQ premises
PU
12/14CATELLA : Residential IM buys c. 60 mln student residence in Copenhagen for German pensio..
PU
12/03CATELLA : Market Snapshot December 2021
PU
12/01CATELLA : European Residential Fund invests 80 million in affordable mixed housing comple..
PU
11/24CATELLA : IM Benelux sells prime office/residential building in The Hague to Irish assuran..
PU
11/23CATELLA : pan-Nordic deal team acted as financial advisor to eQ Community Properties Fund ..
PU
11/18CATELLA : EXTENDAM, CEDRE and CATELLA HOSPITALITY EUROPE acquire the iconic Hotel La Pérou..
PU
11/16Catella's Nominating Committee pending the 2022 Annual General Meeting
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 677 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2021 123 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net Debt 2021 717 M 78,5 M 78,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,3x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 3 880 M 424 M 425 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 520
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart CATELLA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Catella AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATELLA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 43,95 SEK
Average target price 55,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoffer Abramson President & Chief Executive Officer
Mattias Brodin Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Jan Erik Roxendal Chairman
Joachim Hansi Gahm Independent Director
Anna Karin Ramel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATELLA AB (PUBL)62.18%424
BLACKROCK, INC.26.24%138 377
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.39.15%90 745
UBS GROUP AG29.27%60 054
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)36.40%47 807
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.24.74%42 833