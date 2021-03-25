Log in
Catella : Improved credit market sentiment as optimism returns among corporates

03/25/2021
2021-03-25
Improved credit market sentiment as optimism returns among corporates

In the March issue of CREDI the Main index increases from 45.5 to 53.5 as corporates turn optimistic with regards to improved credit availability and decreased credit margins.

'The CREDI Main index is back above the 50-mark as corporates' positivity due to increased credit availability, lower credit margins and increased duration outweigh banks' more pessimistic view on the sector,' says Jacob Bruzelius, Head of Debt Advisory at Catella.

'The last year's massive monetary policy stimuli have pushed capital on the risk scale and driven the strong development in the real estate market. The focus is clearly on residential, logistics/industrial and public properties,' says Arvid Lindqvist, Head of Research at Catella.

'The CREDI Survey results together with the absence of net lending towards the real estate sector during the second half of 2020 suggest increased bank appetite for real estate financing in the first quarter of 2021 while bond market remains a competitive alternative,' says Jacob Bruzelius.

'We are now seeing a substantial increase in the US long-term interest rate. It has partly spilled over on Swedish market interest rates, but rising interest rates have so far not affected the transaction market. It will be interesting to see if the rise in US interest rates continues. However, we will probably see a correction downwards, and therefore expect interest rates to be low for the rest of 2021. Thus, we believe in a strong year for real estate,' Arvid Lindqvist concludes.

The Catella Real Estate Debt Indicator (CREDI) is attached and can also be downloaded from catella.com/en/sweden/research. CREDI consists of two parts: one is an index based on a survey of listed property companies and active banks, and the other a set of indices and analyses based on publicly available data.

For further information, please contact:

Jacob Bruzelius Arvid Lindqvist
Head of Debt Advisory Head of Research
+46 8 463 32 67 +46 8 463 33 04
jacob.bruzelius@catella.searvid.lindqvist@catella.se

Catella is a leading specialist in property investments and fund management, with operations in 13 countries. The group has assets under management of approximately SEK 130 billion. Catella is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment. Read more online at catella.com.

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 06:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 078 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2020 191 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net cash 2020 137 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 4,35%
Capitalization 2 446 M 285 M 284 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 579
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart CATELLA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Catella AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATELLA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 32,00 SEK
Last Close Price 27,70 SEK
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Per Johan Claesson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christoffer Abramson Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Jan Erik Roxendal Chairman
Joachim Hansi Gahm Independent Director
Anna Karin Ramel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATELLA AB (PUBL)2.21%299
BLACKROCK, INC.-0.69%109 745
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.7.15%66 054
UBS GROUP AG18.77%54 294
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)4.55%41 028
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.11.33%39 544
