    CAT B   SE0000188518

CATELLA AB (PUBL)

(CAT B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 05/06 11:29:59 am
32.4 SEK   -1.07%
CATELLA  : Interim Report January-March 2021
PU
01:01aCATELLA  : Interim Report January-March 2021
AQ
CATELLA  : Market Snapshot May 2021
PU
Catella : Interim Report January-March 2021

05/07/2021 | 01:11am EDT
2021-05-07 7:00 CET | Catella Group | Press release, Regulatory
Catella AB - Interim Report January-March 2021

Focus on long-term strategic changes and continued refining of properties during the first quarter.

'The first quarter is normally Catella's weakest due to low transaction volumes and Q1 2021 was no exception, given the continued challenges presented by Covid-19 in terms of completing property transactions quickly and efficiently. Although operating profit is not satisfactory, we are taking significant strategic steps forward. The focus on the property segment continues while our cash position has been significantly strengthened through a new bond issue of SEK 1.25 Bn.

It takes time for strategic changes to translate into profits and it is important that we remain patient.I am convinced that our focus on properties and synergies, with an increased proportion of profit derived from Property Investment Management and Principal Investments, will be positive for Catella's shareholders.' says Christoffer Abramson, CEO and President.

January - March 2021

  • Total income SEK 314 M (503)

  • Net sales SEK 308 M (449)
  • Operating profit/loss SEK -22 M (72)
  • Profit/loss before tax SEK 95 M (46)
  • Profit for the period from remaining operations* SEK 88 M (24)
  • Profit/loss for the period from disposal group held for sale SEK -8 M (-14)
  • Profit/loss for the period SEK 80 M (10), of which SEK 91 M (0) attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company
  • Earnings per share** SEK 1,03 kr (0)
  • Equity** SEK 1 737 M (1 577)
  • Equity per share** SEK 19,66 (18,28)
  • Assets under management 117 mdkr (123***)

* Capital gains from the divestment of Catella Asset Management SAS totalled SEK 130 M, in the first quarter 2021.
** Attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company. Includes disposal group held for sale.
***Adjusted for Mutual Funds and Catella Asset Management SAS

Invitation to presentation of the Interim Report

Catella will be presenting the Interim Report and answering questions in a teleconference today 7 May 2021 at 9 a.m. CET. The presentation will be in English and will be made by Catella's CEO and President Christoffer Abramson and Catellas acting CFO Mattias Brodin. To participate in the teleconference, go to www.catella.com or call +46 (0)8 566 427 03.



This disclosure contains information that Catella is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 07-05-2021 07:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:
Christoffer Abramson
CEO and President
+46 0 8 463 33 25
christoffer.abramson@catella.se

Mattias Brodin
Acting CFO
+46 8 463 33 10
mattias.brodin@catella.se

This is information that Catella AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.00 CET on 7 May 2021.

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 05:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 961 M 233 M 233 M
Net income 2021 93,0 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net cash 2021 138 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
Yield 2021 2,78%
Capitalization 2 862 M 339 M 340 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 579
Free-Float 42,6%
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 32,00 SEK
Last Close Price 32,40 SEK
Spread / Highest target -1,23%
Spread / Average Target -1,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Per Johan Claesson President & Director
Christoffer Abramson President & Chief Executive Officer
Mattias Brodin Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Jan Erik Roxendal Chairman
Joachim Hansi Gahm Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATELLA AB (PUBL)19.56%339
BLACKROCK, INC.17.94%129 898
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.5.99%68 860
UBS GROUP AG12.07%53 900
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)21.23%45 043
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.22.42%42 043