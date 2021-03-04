Catella : New products and changes within portfolio management

Catella Fondförvaltning AB is happy to announce that we will launch two Luxembourg-based property funds, one index fund and one actively managed fund. Both funds aim to offer an investment opportunity that from a return perspective are more similar to a direct investment in property.

In the property funds you can invest a lower amount, with daily liquidity and better risk diversification compared to an investment in one single property.

The index fund is based on an index we have developed together with the Catella-group and NASDAQ (Nasdaq Catella Sweden Property Index). The index is already today available on NASDAQ:s market place and in media. The index is focused on property investment management companies and our belief is that our index will become the industry standard. The property index fund is rules-based, passive and unique with its focused exposure on property investment management and liquid listed companies.

Our actively managed property fund will also focus on property investment management companies with an ambition to beat our index with its performance results. The property funds will be managed by individuals with solid knowledge and long experience of the property sector. The portfolio management, to a certain extent, will be rules-based and among other things base itself on long history where each individual property is valued in the underlying companies in which it invests.

For our existing funds, there are some changes in portfolio management responsibilities as a consequence of the closure of Catella Nordic Long Short Equity as per 26 February, as well as the departure of head of portfolio management Thomas Elofsson leaving his role during the month of February. We would like to thank Thomas for his contributions over the years he has worked with us. Portfolio manager Anders Wennberg takes over the mandates where Thomas had portfolio management responsibilities.

