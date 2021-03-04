Catella : Nordic Long / Short Equity will be closed on February 26, 2021

The Board of Directors of Catella SICAV has decided to close Catella Nordic Long / Short Equity fund as of February 26, 2021.

The reason for the decision is based on the fact that assets under management have become far too low to conduct cost-effective management in the long term, as a result of unsatisfactory value development.

This means that from now on it is not possible to buy units in the fund. You who are an existing unit holder can switch to another fund. Remaining units when the fund closes on February 26 will be redeemed and paid out to the unit holder. It is important to remember that in the event of an exchange and sale, a tax loss / capital gain arises. Information will be sent to all unit holders by post or obtained via each customer's custodian bank.

The above is part of the changes and renewals that have taken place within Catella Fonder since Athanase became the new principal owner in September 2020.

If you have any questions, please contact sales@catella.se by email or phone +46 8-614 25 00.

Notice to shareholders

