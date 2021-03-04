Log in
NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Catella AB (publ)

CATELLA AB (PUBL)

(CAT B)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catella : Real Estate AG buys Luxembourg office for its Sarasin Sustainable Properties - European Cities Fund

03/04/2021 | 10:23am EST
Munich-based investment manager Catella Real Estate AG (CREAG) has acquired an office development in Luxembourg for the Sarasin Sustainable Properties - European Cities Fund (SSP) million from Lafayette S.A. The building is located in the emerging Howald office district and offers 8,000 sqm of lettable space. Upon completion in Q1 2021 it will be occupied by the Saint-Paul Luxembourg media group, now part of the Belgian Mediahuis Group, owner of e.g. the Luxembourger Wort, Luxembourg Times and Radio Latina, on a long-term lease.

Axel Bertram, Co-Portfolio Manager of the fund at CREAG, said: 'This is a great addition to SSP's Benelux portfolio at the heart of Europe, where the Luxembourg office market has become one of the top Brexit destinations as a number of UK and US financial institutions relocate there to maintain their presence within the EU. With its modern design, blue-chip tenant and green credentials it ticks all the boxes in terms of the fund's acquisition criteria.'

The office development is being built to a high specification which includes energy-efficient triple-glazed windows, LED lighting, integrated sun blinds, a rainwater harvesting system and 10 charging stations for electric cars, meriting its internationally recognised BREEAM 'very good' sustainability certification upon completion.

The development at 60 Rue des Bruyeres, lies on the outskirts of Luxembourg-City and only a few hundred metres away from the booming Cloche d'Or area. Howald is quickly evolving from its traditional industrial and retail roots into a thriving office district, home to schemes such as the modern Cubus buildings and the H2O estate, a 200,000 square-meters mixed use urban redevelopment area. The district has a new train station and plans are in place to connect it to the city's tram system in 2023.

Ralph Willems, Sr. Acquisition Manager Catella Investment Management Benelux (CIMB): 'This is our second acquisition in Luxembourg in a year and demonstrates our commitment to all the countries that make up the Benelux. A good local team with sound market knowledge and understanding of the regulations and culture is essential to making a difference and enables us to identify opportunities more quickly through our network. We are ready to invest more in real estate in Luxembourg.'

The building has a distinctive L-shape with a contemporary architectural design, in keeping with the modern aspect of the area. It has six floors, including one for underground parking with 104 spaces and will be surrounded by green space including a landscaped courtyard and on-site security.

Maastricht-based Catella Investment Management Benelux will be responsible for the asset management of the property on behalf of SSP.

Source: M3 Architects

SSP is a joint venture between Catella Real Estate AG (CREAG) and Swiss bank J. Safra Sarasin. The fund invests up to 25 % of its capital in residential assets with the remainder in commercial property and aims specifically to meet the specific needs of institutional investors in Switzerland, Austria and Germany. All assets in the portfolio are required to meet the sustainability standards of Bank J. Safra Sarasin, Switzerland's leading sustainable private bank.

Catella was advised by Stibbe, EY Drees & Sommer. Inowai acted on behalf of vendor Lafayette.

About Catella Real Estate AG

Catella Real Estate AG (CREAG), headquartered in Munich, Germany, is part of the Catella Group. Catella Real Estate AG is a pan-European fund manager providing several highly specialised investment products with a European focus that are not affiliated to a specific bank. It focuses on real estate in international markets and has an outstanding network supplemented by local advisers. CREAG currently manages €5.7 billion of assets in 19 real estate funds (as of 31 December 2020).

For more information please contact:

Julia Stübler

Marketing & PR Manager

Catella Real Estate AG

Alter Hof 5

D-80331 München

M: +49 (0)152 389 228 65

E: julia.stuebler@catella-investment.com

For further information contact:

Lisette van der Ham Ralph Willems

Hoofd PR & Corporate Communications Sr. Acquisition Manager

Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH Catella IM Benelux (CIMB)
Upper West, Kantstraße 164, Sphinxlunet 74
10623 Berlin NL-6221 JJ Maastricht

M: +31 (0)6 83200561 +31628945516

E: Lisette.vanderham@catella-residential.com ralph.willems@catella.nl

W: https://www.catella.com/immobilienfonds

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 15:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
