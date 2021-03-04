Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Catella AB (publ)    CAT B   SE0000188518

CATELLA AB (PUBL)

(CAT B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catella : Year-end Report 2020

03/04/2021 | 10:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Assets under management decreased by SEK 5.9 Bn during the quarter, mainly driven by Systematic Funds and exchange rate effects. Within Property Investment Management assets under management increased adjusted for exchange rate changes and had a net inflow of SEK 5.1 Bn. Income after assignment expenses and commissions amounted to SEK 476 million (645, adjusted for Mutual Funds), which was 26 percent lower compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. Most of the decrease is attributable to Systematic Funds but also to Continental Europe in Corporate Finance, which had a challenging quarter. Property Investment Management was in line with the previous year but with a higher share of fixed income. Operating profit amounted to 23 (124, adjusted for Mutual Funds) and was affected by lower variable personnel costs and by impairment attributable to goodwill.

October-December 2020


  • Total income SEK 542 M (761)

  • Net sales SEK 534 M (722)
  • Operating profit/loss SEK 23 M (122)
  • Profit/loss before tax SEK -29 M (133)
  • Profit for the period from remaining operations SEK -32 M (72)
  • Profit/loss for the period from disposal group held for sale SEK 25 M (-7)
  • Profit/loss for the period SEK -7 M (65), of which SEK -8 M (47) attributable to Parent Company shareholders
  • Earnings per share* SEK -0.09 (0.55)

January-December 2020


  • Total income SEK 2,312 M (2,420)

  • Net sales SEK 2,047 M (2,353)
  • Operating profit/loss SEK 393 M (422)
  • Profit/loss before tax SEK 285 M (284)
  • Profit for the period from remaining operations SEK 134 M (148)
  • Profit/loss for the period from disposal group held for sale SEK -60 M (45)
  • Profit/loss for the period SEK 74 M (193), of which SEK 65 M (113) attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company
  • Earnings per share* SEK 0.74 (1.31)
  • Equity* SEK 1,532 M (1,522)
  • Equity per share* SEK 17.34 (17.64)
  • Assets under management SEK 129.9 Bn (142.3**)
  • The Board intends to propose a dividend payment of SEK 80 M, the maximum permissible amount under the bond terms, which corresponds to approximately SEK 0.90 per Class A and B share, to shareholders for the financial year 2020.

'Overall, the fourth quarter results were disappointing, but below the surface there are many other positive measures aimed at increasing assets under management, mainly in Property Investment Management where new product development is under way in several verticals. At the same time, we work actively to strengthen our position in Corporate Finance through product and competence development, and by extending the European collaboration in the business area, and in partnership with Property Investment Management.

We have also started the work of increasing the synergies by utilizing the overall competences and resources of all Catella's European platforms. One of the Board and Management's express goals is to support subsidiaries with capital and by focusing on company collaborations, which has generated a strong pipeline of promising projects in areas such as logistics development and residential projects. We are looking forward to connecting business opportunities in the project operations with our funds, which have raised capital which is intended to be invested in 2021. This can also be implemented for other target groups, which is our clear objective.' says Johan Claesson, acting CEO and President

* Attributable to Parent Company shareholders. Includes disposal group held for sale. ** Adjusted for Mutual Funds.

Invitation to presentation of the Interim Report
Catella will be presenting the Interim Report and answering questions in a teleconference today 25 February 2021 at 9 a.m. CET. The presentation will be in English and will be made by Catella's Interim CEO and President Johan Claesson and Catellas CFO Christoffer Abramson. To participate in the teleconference, go to www.catella.com or call +46 (0)8 566 427 07

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 15:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CATELLA AB (PUBL)
10:25aCATELLA  : The golden year of vaccination?
PU
10:23aCATELLA  : Real Estate AG buys Luxembourg office for its Sarasin Sustainable Pro..
PU
10:23aCATELLA ()  : to redeem its outstanding up to SEK 750,000,000 senior unsecured c..
PU
10:23aCATELLA ()  : considers issuance of new senior unsecured bonds and announces ten..
PU
10:23aCATELLA  : acted as an advisor in the sale of a light industrial portfolio in Fi..
PU
10:23aCATELLA  : European Office Market Map 2020/21
PU
10:23aCATELLA  : Year-end Report 2020
PU
10:23aCATELLA  : Christoffer Abramson new CEO and President at Catella AB (publ)
PU
10:23aCATELLA  : advises the Danish state-owned national train service operator DSB in..
PU
10:23aCATELLA  : European Retail Market Map 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 078 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2020 191 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net cash 2020 268 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Yield 2020 4,03%
Capitalization 2 643 M 315 M 313 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 579
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart CATELLA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Catella AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATELLA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 32,00 SEK
Last Close Price 29,90 SEK
Spread / Highest target 7,02%
Spread / Average Target 7,02%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Per Johan Claesson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christoffer Abramson Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Jan Erik Roxendal Chairman
Joachim Hansi Gahm Independent Director
Anna Karin Ramel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATELLA AB (PUBL)10.33%315
BLACKROCK, INC.-0.72%107 071
UBS GROUP AG17.04%56 518
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)4.92%39 130
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.12.06%38 655
STATE STREET CORPORATION8.97%27 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ