CATELLA AB (PUBL)

CATELLA AB (PUBL)

(CAT B)
Catella : acted as an advisor in the sale of a light industrial portfolio in Finland

03/04/2021 | 10:23am EST
Catella acted as an advisor in the sale of a light industrial portfolio including five properties located in Helsinki, Espoo, Tampere and Oulu. The buyer is Elite Alfred Berg's real estate fund Elite Finland Value Added Fund II Ky.

The portfolio includes five light industrial properties with a leasable area of approximately 20,000 square metres in total. The buildings are located in popular industrial areas in Helsinki, Espoo, Tampere and Oulu. The properties are leased to several tenants such as Bosch Rexroth and Oerlikon Balzers Coating Finland.

The properties are sold by Cromwell Property Group. The buyer is Elite Alfred Berg's real estate fund Elite Finland Value Added Fund II Ky.

Catella acted as the seller's financial advisor in the sales process.

For more information, contact:

Ella Sperling
Associate
Tel. +358 50 5016 502
ella.sperling@catella.fi

Pekka Laurila-Harju
Sales Manager
Tel. +358 50 5841 303
pekka.laurila-harju@catella.fi

Sami Saraste
Sales Manager
Tel. +358 50 3014 455
sami.saraste@catella.fi

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 15:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
