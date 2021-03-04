Catella : acted as an advisor in the sale of a light industrial portfolio in Finland

Catella acted as an advisor in the sale of a light industrial portfolio including five properties located in Helsinki, Espoo, Tampere and Oulu. The buyer is Elite Alfred Berg's real estate fund Elite Finland Value Added Fund II Ky.

The portfolio includes five light industrial properties with a leasable area of approximately 20,000 square metres in total. The buildings are located in popular industrial areas in Helsinki, Espoo, Tampere and Oulu. The properties are leased to several tenants such as Bosch Rexroth and Oerlikon Balzers Coating Finland.

The properties are sold by Cromwell Property Group. The buyer is Elite Alfred Berg's real estate fund Elite Finland Value Added Fund II Ky.

Catella acted as the seller's financial advisor in the sales process.

For more information, contact:

Ella Sperling

Associate

Tel. +358 50 5016 502

ella.sperling@catella.fi

Pekka Laurila-Harju

Sales Manager

Tel. +358 50 5841 303

pekka.laurila-harju@catella.fi

Sami Saraste

Sales Manager

Tel. +358 50 3014 455

sami.saraste@catella.fi