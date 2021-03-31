Log in
Catella : advised Varma in the sale of an office property in Helsinki

03/31/2021 | 03:22am EDT
31 March 2021, Finland | Corporate Finance | News
Catella advised Varma in the sale of an office property in Helsinki

Catella acted as Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company's advisor in the sale of an office property located in Herttoniemi, Helsinki. The well-known property was originally constructed as the headquarters of the Rautaruukki corporation and it has a gross area of over 10,000 square metres. The buyer is a group of private investors.

The property has a beautiful location by the sea in the Herttoniemi area. The building was constructed in 1990. The gross area of the building is approximately 10,600 square metres including a parking garage of approximately 2,000 square metres. The distance to the metro station of Herttoniemi is approximately 700 metres.

Originally, the building was constructed as headquarters of Rautaruukki but nowadays the building has multiple office users.

Catella acted as Varma's advisor in the sales process.

For more information, contact:

Erkki Hakala
Director
tel. +358 50 3625 768
erkki.hakala@catella.fi

Petteri Heikkinen
Director
tel. +358 40 7301 669
petteri.heikkinen@catella.fi

Antti Louko
Managing Director
tel. +358 50 5277 392
antti.louko@catella.fi

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 07:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
