Catella advised Varma in the sale of an office property in Helsinki
Catella acted as Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company's advisor in the sale of an office property located in Herttoniemi, Helsinki. The well-known property was originally constructed as the headquarters of the Rautaruukki corporation and it has a gross area of over 10,000 square metres. The buyer is a group of private investors.
The property has a beautiful location by the sea in the Herttoniemi area. The building was constructed in 1990. The gross area of the building is approximately 10,600 square metres including a parking garage of approximately 2,000 square metres. The distance to the metro station of Herttoniemi is approximately 700 metres.
Originally, the building was constructed as headquarters of Rautaruukki but nowadays the building has multiple office users.
Catella acted as Varma's advisor in the sales process.
