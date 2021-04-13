Catella : advises M2 Asset Management AB (publ) in their debut acquisition in Denmark

M2 Asset Management enters the Copenhagen market and acquires 99 residential units and 56 parking spaces from Patrizia with prime location in the inner city of Copenhagen.

M2 Asset Management has acquired 99 commonhold residential units with a combined GLA of 8,200 sq.m. spread across two adjacent properties and 9 stories along with 56 parking spaces.

The asset is located in the heart of Copenhagen, in Frederiksstaden, within the triangle between the Royal Palace, the Kings Garden and the Kings Square - the most exclusive and attractive residential area in all of Copenhagen.

The properties were erected between 1943 - 1956 and designed by the critically acclaimed Danish architects Kay Fisker, C.F. Møller and Eske Kristensen in classical Copenhagen style with red bricks and red-tiled roof. The buildings are considered landmarks in the Copenhagen landscape and listed as worthy of preservation.

Catella Investment Management A/S sourced the opportunity and was retained by M2 Asset Management to underwrite and prepare the business plan, structure and procure the acquisition financing and manage the closing of the transaction. Catella Investment Management will execute the business plan and oversee the investment as local operating partner going forward.

Morten Gustafson, MD of Catella Investment Management in Denmark, comments: 'Our property investment management activities in Denmark are growing steadily. Today, Catella manages investments worth approx. EUR 650 million in Denmark across own funds and third-party mandates, and we are continuously looking for new opportunities within a wide range of strategies and asset classes. This acquisition is a good example of how Catella can provide value for its clients, by utilizing the full scope of our platform from acquisition and debt advisory services to implementation and execution of a value-add breakup strategy. We are grateful for the trust that M2 Asset Management have placed in Catella with this investment, and we look forward to delivering on the business plans.'