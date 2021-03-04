Catella () : considers issuance of new senior unsecured bonds and announces tender offer regarding outstanding senior unsecured bonds

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS (IN PARTICULAR, THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM) MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW

Catella AB (publ) ('Catella' or the 'Issuer') has mandated ABG Sundal Collier AB and Nordea Bank Abp as joint bookrunners to arrange investor meetings to investigate the possibility of issuing new SEK denominated senior unsecured bonds with an expected volume of SEK 1,000 million under a framework of SEK 1,500 million with an expected tenor of 4.0 years (the 'New Bonds'). Subject to market conditions, a transaction will follow.

In connection with the issue of New Bonds, Catella is offering holders of the Issuer's outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds notes maturing on 15 June 2022 with an outstanding amount of SEK 750 million (ISIN: SE0009994718) (the 'Existing Bonds') to tender any and all of their Existing Bonds for purchase by the Issuer for cash (the 'Tender Offer') at a price of 101.30 per cent of the nominal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The Existing Bonds will be repurchased subject to the terms and conditions described in a tender information document dated 2 March 2021 (the 'Tender Information Document').

The full terms and conditions of the Tender Offer can be found in the Tender Information Document, which is available in the following link catella.com/tender offer

The Tender Offer expires at 12:00 CET on 9 March 2021, unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole discretion of the Issuer. Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur at or around 17 March 2021. The Issuer's repurchase of Existing Bonds is conditional upon a successful issue of New Bonds and the conditions set forth in the Tender Information Document.

Holders of Existing Bonds who accept the Tender Offer will be eligible to receive a priority in the allocation of the New Bonds, subject to the terms set out in the Tender Information Document.

Conditional upon the consummation of a successful issue of the New Bonds, Catella will exercise its right to make a voluntary early redemption of the Existing Bonds which are not being tendered in the Tender Offer, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Existing Bonds. The Existing Bonds will in such early redemption be redeemed at a price equal to 101.20 per cent of the nominal amount (plus accrued and unpaid interest).

The Issuer has mandated ABG Sundal Collier AB and Nordea Bank Abp as joint arrangers and bookrunners in respect of the issuance of the New Bonds and as dealer managers and tender agents for the Tender Offer. Roschier Advokatbyrå AB has been appointed as legal counsel.

Attachment: The Tender Information Document (in English).

Dealer Managers and Tender Agents:

ABG Sundal Collier AB Nordea Bank Abp

+46 8566 286 40 +45 6161 2996

dcm-syndicate@abgsc.se NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com

For futher information, please contact the Issuer at:

Christoffer Abramson

CFO

+46 (0) 8 463 33 25

christoffer.abramson@catella.se

This information is information that Catella is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish securities markets act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on 2 March 2021, at 9.00 a.m. CET.



Catella is a leading specialist in property investments and fund management, with operations in 13 countries. The group has assets under management amounted to SEK 130 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Catella is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment. Read more online at catella.com.