Catella () : to redeem its outstanding up to SEK 750,000,000 senior unsecured callable floating rate bonds with ISIN SE0009994718

Catella AB (publ) (the 'Catella') hereby announces that Catella's up to SEK 750,000,000 senior unsecured callable floating rate bonds with ISIN SE0009994718 (the 'Bonds'), will be redeemed in advance in accordance with Clause 9.3 (Voluntary total redemption (call option)) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

The redemption date will be 26 March 2021. The redemption amount for each Bond shall be 101.20 per cent. of the Nominal Amount, plus accrued but unpaid Interest up to (and including) the applicable redemption date. The redemption amount will be paid to the Bondholders holding Bonds on the applicable record date (being 19 March 2021).

Catella's obligation to redeem the Bonds on the redemption date is conditional upon that Catella, prior to the applicable record date, issue senior unsecured floating rate bonds on terms that are acceptable for Catella (the 'New Bonds') and fulfilling the conditions precedent for disbursement of the net proceeds from the issue of the New Bonds, which are, among other things, to be applied towards financing the redemption of the Bonds.

The Bonds will be de-listed from the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm in connection with the redemption date and the last day of trade will be the date falling on or about 26 March 2021.

Attachment: Call Option Notice (in English).

For futher information, please contact the Issuer at:

Christoffer Abramson

CFO

+46 (0) 8 463 33 25

christoffer.abramson@catella.se

This information is information that Catella is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish securities markets act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on 2 March 2021, at 9.01 a.m. CET.



Catella is a leading specialist in property investments and fund management, with operations in 13 countries. The group has assets under management amounted to SEK 130 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Catella is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment. Read more online at catella.com.