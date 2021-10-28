Interim Report Q3 10/28/2021 | 02:21am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Interim Report January - September 2021 • Rental income rose by 10 percent to SEK 1,027.3 million (937.5). Q3 • The net operating surplus increased by 9 percent to SEK 821.3 million (753.1). • Profit from property management rose by 13 percent to SEK 610.9 million (542.5). • Profit for the period increased to SEK 1,614.7 million (805.1), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 40.25 (21.36), including changes in value of SEK 1,411.6 million (475.4). • The long-term net asset value EPRA NRV per share rose to SEK 292.75 (223.34). Significant events in the third quarter Catena has acquired the Glasblåsaren 14 property in Linköping at a property value of SEK 206 million, and with an estimated operating surplus of SEK 10.7 million. Events after the end of the period Catena has been certified as a Great Place to Work.

Catena has won a land allocation competition in Helsingborg together with Nowaste Logistics. This information is such that Catena AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 28 October at 8:00 a.m. Luleå CATENA AB INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2021 Catena in brief Catena shall sustainably and through partnerships durably develop and manage efficient logistics facilities that serve the metropolitan regions of Scandinavia and that have the potential to generate steadily growing cash flow and good value growth. Vision Catena's good insights regarding future freight and cargo flows are absolutely crucial to the ability to offer the right locations, the right premises and the right service. Operating activities that generate strong cash flows facilitate sustainable growth and stable returns, as well as progress towards the vision Catena links Scandinavia's cargo flows. Business concept Catena offers logistics facilities for today's and tomorrow's cargo flows along the most important transport routes and at the most important hubs. In close cooperation with the customers and with good knowledge of the market, Catena develops its part of the chain. The business concept clarifies the mission: Catena shall sustainably and through collaboration develop and durably manage efficient logistics facilities that supply the Scandinavian metropolitan areas. Customer offering Logistics solutions is a collective term for properties whose purpose is the collection, storage and distribution of goods. In order to meet the demands of on-time delivery, climate imprint and cost, logistics facilities with different functions can interact in a more or less complex network. CONTAINERS FROM AIR CARGO, MARITIME, RAIL AND ROAD Gothenburg Århus Kolding Copenhagen Catena's logistics positions The Catena Group in figures 2021, Jul-Sep 2020, Jul-Sep 2021, Jan-Sep 2020, Jan-Sep Rolling 12-month 2020, Jan-Dec Rental income, SEK M 354.5 315.2 1,027.3 937.5 1,353.7 1,263.9 Net operating surplus, SEK M 283.8 252.8 821.3 753.1 1,072.0 1,003.8 Surplus ratio, % 80.1 80.2 79.9 80.3 79.2 79.4 Profit from property management, SEK M 211.7 184.0 610.9 542.5 787.0 718.6 Profit for the period/year, SEK M 512.1 481.6 1,614.7 805.1 2,336.7 1,527.1 Earnings per share, SEK 12.42 12.77 40.25 21.36 59.13 40.51 Equity ratio, % 42.3 34.9 42.3 34.9 42.3 37.2 Economic letting ratio, % 95.9 96.1 95.9 96.1 95.9 96.2 Loan-to-value ratio, %* 44.7 52.8 44.7 52.8 44.7 50.1 * Historical figures are adjusted based on the current definition. 2 CATENA AB INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2021 With sights set on the future Catena's strong development continues. Stable cash flows and profit from property management that rose by 13 percent over the period builds the capacity required for continued sustainable growth and opportunities for achieving ambitious objectives. Rental income increased by 10 percent and the operating surplus by 9 percent compared with the preceding year. The 13-percent increase in profit from property management amounted to SEK 68 million. Active project development and efficient property management underlie these favourable results. Long-term and close customer relations have proven to be an important success factor and reflect an approach that guarantees continued profitable growth and continuously developing operations. Updated sustainability targets Logistics properties today do not look the same as they did ten years ago, and the logistics properties of the future will be different in their design and function than those of today. This is already clearly evident in our development planning for future projects. As processes and outcomes shift, one of the main driving forces is identifying more sustainable solutions. Over the past year, we have perceived a need to sharpen our sustainability targets to play a more prominent role in the ongoing realignment. Based on the assessment of climate risks we performed to be able to report in accordance with the TCFD and as a result of our preparations for the EU taxonomy, new targets were set: we shall exert a positive influence on our business partners and our environment by participating in development, we shall achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, we shall be net positive in terms of biodiversity throughout the portfolio by 2030, all lettable space shall be environmentally certified by 2030 and we shall be certified as a Great Place to Work with the ambition of reaching a Trust Index of 85 percent by 2025. While these targets demand a lot of us, the approach is not evident in all regards. At the same time, we feel we cannot wait. Since we operate in a context entailing an unequivocal impact on society and the environment, we seek to advance the development of logistics networks that are more sustainable in all respects. While legislation and reporting requirements have made this work a current concern, there is, above all, a strong urge throughout Catena's organisation to show that we take long-term responsibility for the environment and society. Expansive logistics locations In July, we acquired the Glasblåsaren 14 property in Lin- köping, with Scan as a tenant, and Sweden's largest private pharmacy chain Apotek Hjärtat signed an agreement in the past quarter to move into our Adaptern 1 property in Norr- köping. The Linköping/Norrköping area is an example of an interesting logistics location offering potential. Besides its proximity to important transport routes and a significant population base, we see a thriving business community targeting growth as an important factor for successful logistics invest- ments. This is to be found in the towns and cities of Östergöt- land and in several locations in northern Sweden, including Luleå, where we are currently completing a new terminal facility for Kyl- och Frysexpressen Nord. Morgongåva is another example of a location where the strength of the local business community is of great importance. We look forward to welcoming Babyland to a new 38,000 m2 facility there in the first quarter of 2022. With Morgongåva Företagspark bringing several players together to form a unique local skills cluster, the location becomes even more attractive. We continue to invest in larger logistics clusters - and, in the past quarter, another stage was initiated at Logistics Position Tostarp in Helsingborg, where we are making full use of a remaining building right at the Plantehuset 3 property, building a logistics facility of about 15,000 m2 - having written a letter of intent with Nowaste Logistics, an existing tenant in the area. Ready for the future A year has now passed since I stepped in as CEO of Catena, during a pandemic situation that both limited our operations and lifted them to new heights at the same time. Not spending as much time with tenants, while nonetheless conducting intensive project development and experiencing our strongest demand pressure to date has been a challenge. However, the greatest challenge has been not knowing how long the pandemic will affect us. Finally, a year later, we now know a little more. The vaccine has mitigated concerns over people's lives and health, while eased restrictions enable us, as a company, to again work where things really happen - among our cus- tomers, at our facilities. Our strong team's capacity for dealing with major and rapid change has also been confirmed, as has its ability to develop the operations in achieving this. I view this as a tremendous asset for Catena's future. Helsingborg, October 2021 Jörgen Eriksson, CEO 3 CATENA AB INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2021 Income and profit Covid-19 The corona virus and the Covid-19 disease it causes caught the world off-guard in 2020, impacting public health, as well as economies and financial markets. For Catena, the corona virus brought more than pressures in everyday life, it also brought business opportunities. Most of Catena's tenants have continued their favourable development more or less as previously. A large number have e-commerce operations and an estimated 1 million m2 of Catena's total portfolio is leased by customers providing essential services and playing key roles in securing functioning goods flows. The customer base includes a small number of tenants who have been more affected by Covid-19, primarily subcontractors to the restaurant and service sector, as well as event and activity operations. During the period, Catena reached agreements to shift from quarterly to monthly payments for rental payments of about SEK 12.5 million. An additional SEK 2.8 million net in discounts related to Covid-19 have been provided, following government subsidies. All rent notifications subject to agreements have been paid as planned. Over the upcoming quarters, Catena expects continued liquidity relief of a corresponding scope. Rental income Rental income for the period increased by 10 percent to SEK 1,027.3 million (937.5), corresponding to SEK 660 per m2 (660). Taking non-recurring effects into account, rental income increased by 10 percent. In comparable portfolios, rental income increased by 1 percent compared with the preceding period. The remaining increase in rental income derives from completed projects and the effect of transactions. Income from contracts with terms of more than three years accounted for slightly more than 79 percent of Catena's total contracted annual rent. This entails stable income that does not vary substantially between periods, except in connection with acquisitions, completed projects and sales. The average remaining lease period is slightly more than five years. Duration of leases Year of Number of Contractual annual Contractual maturity contracts rent, SEK M annual rent, % 2021 47 1,457 0 2022 179 176,198 12 2023 77 123,532 9 2024 50 163,261 11 2025 48 195,783 13 2026 27 170,433 12 2027+ 68 621,864 43 Total 496 1,452,528 100 Property expenses Property expenses increased to SEK 206.0 million (184.4), corresponding to SEK 132 per m2 (131). Planned maintenance has to some extent been postponed due to tenants having limited access to premises to limit the spread of Covid-19. There are seasonal variations in the operation and maintenance of properties. Winters with much cold and snow entail higher costs for heating and snow removal. A hot summer can mean increased expenses for cooling. These variations, which have the greatest impact during the winter and summer months, are, to some extent, offset by a change in billed expenses to tenants. The winter of 2021 was colder than normal and high electricity prices have also affected profit. Financial expenses Financial expenses, excluding expenses for lease assets, amounted to SEK 181.2 million (178.6) for the period. DHL rents 35,300 m2 of warehouse and terminal space at Logistics Position Sunnanå, outside Malmö. The picture shows the air cargo warehouse that DHL brought into use in 2020, and the terminal building, which was the first built by Catena in the area. 4 CATENA AB INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER2021 Profit Profit from property management during the period rose by SEK 68.4 million to SEK 610.9 million compared with the preceding year - an increase of 13 percent. The primary reason for the improved profit from property management is an increased operating surplus. Profit for the period amounted to SEK 1,614.7 million, which was SEK 809.6 million higher than for the preceding year. The unrealised changes in value of properties amounted to SEK 1,259.9 million (480.0). The change in the value of derivatives was SEK 151.7 million (negative 4.6). The unrealised changes in value are of an accounting nature and do not affect cash flow. Related parties This year's earnings include minor related-party transactions with Hansan AB and Evidens BLW AB. Operating surplus, regions 2021, 2020, 2021, 2020, 2020, Jul- Jul- Jan- Jan- Rolling Jan- SEK M Sep Sep Sep Sep 12-month Dec Gothenburg 40.9 36.7 108.3 106.3 142.0 140.0 Helsingborg 50.4 43.5 153.3 126.2 198.0 170.9 Jönköping 20.3 21.3 61.5 59.3 79.0 76.8 Malmö 57.1 39.5 157.1 115.6 196.2 154.7 Stockholm 115.1 111.8 341.1 345.7 456.8 461.4 Total 283.8 252.8 821.3 753.1 1,072.0 1,003.8 Rental income, regions Logistics Position Tostarp is located where two of Sweden's most freight- intensive roads, the E6 and E4 motorways, meet outside Helsingborg. 2021, Jul-Sep 2020, Jul-Sep 2021, Jan-Sep 2020, Jan-Sep Rolling 12-month 2020, Jan-Dec Of which, Of which, Of which, Of which, Of which, Of which, Rental re- Rental re- Rental re- Rental re- Rental re- Rental re- SEK M income invoiced.* income invoiced.* income invoiced.* income invoiced.* income invoiced.* income invoiced.* Gothenburg 48.0 3.3 43.1 2.4 129.7 7.9 124.0 6.7 171.0 10.2 165.3 9.0 Helsingborg 66.6 4.1 55.7 3.5 197.2 12.5 163.8 11.0 256.9 16.1 223.5 14.6 Jönköping 26.9 3.5 28.0 3.4 82.7 10.2 80.8 10.3 108.8 12.6 106.9 12.7 Malmö 75.5 12.5 54.6 10.7 209.4 33.9 158.5 29.8 268.0 43.9 217.1 39.8 Stockholm 137.5 8.5 133.8 8.8 408.3 28.5 410.4 30.2 549.0 41.4 551.1 43.1 Total 354.5 31.9 315.2 28.8 1,027.3 93.0 937.5 88.0 1,353.7 124.2 1,263.9 119.2 * Of which, re-invoiced expenses. Tenants per segment, contracted rent Ten largest tenants, contracted rent Others, 6% Government & Public Trade - retail, 14% Services, 2% Logistics & Trade - wholesale, 26% Other, 57% Transport, 41% Industry, Construction & Manufacturing, 11% DHL, 13% PostNord, 7% ICA, 6% Martin & Servera, 3% Boozt, 3% Nowaste Logistics, 3% Dagab, 2% Intervare, 2% Alwex Lager & Logistik, 2% Menigo Food Service, 2% 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

