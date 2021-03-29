Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB  >  Catena Media plc    CTM   MT0001000109

CATENA MEDIA PLC

(CTM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB - 03/26 12:29:57 pm
47.14 SEK   +2.75%
02:06aCATENA MEDIA  : Publication of Catena Media's Annual Report 2020
PU
02:06aCATENA MEDIA PLC : Annual Report 2020
PU
02:01aCATENA MEDIA  : Publication of Catena Media's Annual Report 2020
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Catena Media PLC: Annual Report 2020

03/29/2021 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

PAGE

Our story

3

Comments from the Chairman

4

Statement from the new CEO

5

This is Catena Media

6

10

Comments from the CFO

11

HR

12

Segments

14

Business model

19

Sustainability

20

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

22

Board of Directors Report

22

28

Board signatures

29

Statements of comprehensive income - Group

30

Statements of ﬁnancial position - Group

31

Statements of changes in equity - Group

32

Statements of cash ﬂows - Group

33

Statements of comprehensive income - Parent Company

34

Statements of ﬁnancial position - Parent Company

35

Statements of changes in equity - Parent Company

36

Statements of cash ﬂows - Parent Company

37

Notes

38

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

60

69

70

AUDITOR'S REPORT

71

OTHER INFORMATION

76

Deﬁnitions

76

Annual General Meeting

77

Further information

77

The share

Risk factors

Board of Directors Executive Management

OUR STORY

Our story

Catena Media has become the largest lead generator delivering high-value iGaming and ﬁnancial online customers. In recent years we have achieved unparalleled growth because we have adapted to market developments and user needs, and built a scalable business model and an advanced technology platform. We have carried out several M&As and adapted our organisation for organic growth, through both expertise and resources.

We aim to be the number-one choice within global, innovative, performance-based online marketing. We will build outstanding relationships and always ensure partner brand growth by providing high-quality, partner-integrated products with superior user experiences. By focusing on strong brands within Sports, Casino and and Financial Services - moving from M&As to organic growth - our goal is to become a global business with local presence on all continents.

Catena Media is partner-focused and will continue to deliver high-value users at low risk to growing companies. We are the perfect choice for top management, and speciﬁcally for communication managers, fulﬁlling their need for a strong partner that can show clear return on investment.

In the ever-growing, ever-changing, performance-based marketing business, where technology is constantly developing, regulations changing, competitors merging and personnel moving between organisations, Catena Media aims to be the true leader: setting the benchmark through cutting-edge business intelligence, continuous innovation, quality content, regulatory compliance and social responsibility.

We offer a reliable alternative to traditional media - a smart branding choice - by providing quality, actionable content driven by return on investment.

COMMENTS FROM THE CHAIRMAN

COMMENTS FROM CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS GÖRAN BLOMBERG

The Group has shown resilience this past year in

facing the challenges of the ongoing pandemic. All of us have been forced to adapt our lives to the new situation, and part of this "new normal" might

very well remain for some time.

Coming into 2020 we faced a considerable challenge in dealing

with our relatively high debt level. Thanks to the successful rights issue of hybrid bonds, combined with a strong operating

cash ﬂow, we succeeded in signiﬁcantly strengthening our ﬁnancial position and reduced our Net debt/adjusted EBITDA during 2020 from 3.5 down to 1.1.

Our improved ﬁnancial position will enable us to start looking for strategic acquisitions within rapidly growing business areas, as well as opening up for future dividends and share

buybacks.

2020 brought a natural decline in the Sports business due to

COVID-19. We also saw a decline in part of the legacy business.

In order to mitigate this development, we put a transforma-

tion programme in place to turn these areas around.

Through this process it became clear that this transformation

required a different CEO proﬁle to execute the necessary growth actions. Therefore I am so pleased to welcome

Michael Daly as our new CEO for Catena Media as of 1 March.

Michael has built our US entity into a rapidly growing and

proﬁtable business in a very successful manner. I am conﬁdent that in him we have found the right person to move Catena Media into the next phase - a phase of even higher growth

and proﬁtability.

Catena Media has a very strong market position and good

momentum in most business areas. With the new transfor- mation programme in place, the less proﬁtable business areas will increase their efﬁciency and also contribute to future growth. 2021 has already started well with a continued substantially strong growth for our US business. I have every reason to believe in prosperous development ahead.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Catena Media plc published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 06:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CATENA MEDIA PLC
02:06aCATENA MEDIA  : Publication of Catena Media's Annual Report 2020
PU
02:06aCATENA MEDIA PLC : Annual Report 2020
PU
02:01aCATENA MEDIA  : Publication of Catena Media's Annual Report 2020
AQ
03/12CATENA MEDIA  : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021 of Catena Media plc.
AQ
03/10CATENA MEDIA  : announces the outcome of the exercise of warrants during post Q4..
AQ
03/10CATENA MEDIA  : The Nomination Committee's proposal of Catena Media's Board of D..
AQ
03/09CATENA MEDIA  : The Nomination Committee's proposal of Catena Media's Board of D..
PU
02/25CATENA MEDIA  : First day to exercise Catena Media's warrants (CTM TO1) for subs..
AQ
02/24CATENA MEDIA  : First day to exercise Catena Media's warrants (CTM TO1) for subs..
PU
02/24CATENA MEDIA  : Year-end report 2020
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 104 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2020 10,7 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
Net Debt 2020 60,0 M 70,7 M 70,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,6x
Yield 2020 1,51%
Capitalization 326 M 384 M 384 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,72x
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 405
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart CATENA MEDIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Catena Media plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATENA MEDIA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,23 €
Last Close Price 4,63 €
Spread / Highest target -8,59%
Spread / Average Target -8,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Daly Chief Executive Officer
Peter Messner Group Chief Financial Officer
Göran Blomberg Chairman
Öystein Engebretsen Director
Per Evald Widerström Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATENA MEDIA PLC68.36%336
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.93%770 150
NETFLIX, INC.-6.04%230 416
PROSUS N.V.6.97%181 426
AIRBNB, INC.18.80%125 833
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.27%111 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ