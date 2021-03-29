Catena Media PLC: Annual Report 2020

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION PAGE Our story 3 Comments from the Chairman 4 Statement from the new CEO 5 This is Catena Media 6 10 Comments from the CFO 11 HR 12 Segments 14 Business model 19 Sustainability 20 FINANCIAL INFORMATION 22 Board of Directors Report 22 28 Board signatures 29 Statements of comprehensive income - Group 30 Statements of ﬁnancial position - Group 31 Statements of changes in equity - Group 32 Statements of cash ﬂows - Group 33 Statements of comprehensive income - Parent Company 34 Statements of ﬁnancial position - Parent Company 35 Statements of changes in equity - Parent Company 36 Statements of cash ﬂows - Parent Company 37 Notes 38 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 60 69 70 AUDITOR'S REPORT 71 OTHER INFORMATION 76 Deﬁnitions 76 Annual General Meeting 77 Further information 77 The share

Risk factors

Board of Directors Executive Management

OUR STORY

Our story

Catena Media has become the largest lead generator delivering high-value iGaming and ﬁnancial online customers. In recent years we have achieved unparalleled growth because we have adapted to market developments and user needs, and built a scalable business model and an advanced technology platform. We have carried out several M&As and adapted our organisation for organic growth, through both expertise and resources.

We aim to be the number-one choice within global, innovative, performance-based online marketing. We will build outstanding relationships and always ensure partner brand growth by providing high-quality, partner-integrated products with superior user experiences. By focusing on strong brands within Sports, Casino and and Financial Services - moving from M&As to organic growth - our goal is to become a global business with local presence on all continents.

Catena Media is partner-focused and will continue to deliver high-value users at low risk to growing companies. We are the perfect choice for top management, and speciﬁcally for communication managers, fulﬁlling their need for a strong partner that can show clear return on investment.

In the ever-growing, ever-changing, performance-based marketing business, where technology is constantly developing, regulations changing, competitors merging and personnel moving between organisations, Catena Media aims to be the true leader: setting the benchmark through cutting-edge business intelligence, continuous innovation, quality content, regulatory compliance and social responsibility.

We offer a reliable alternative to traditional media - a smart branding choice - by providing quality, actionable content driven by return on investment.

COMMENTS FROM THE CHAIRMAN

COMMENTS FROM CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS GÖRAN BLOMBERG

The Group has shown resilience this past year in

facing the challenges of the ongoing pandemic. All of us have been forced to adapt our lives to the new situation, and part of this "new normal" might

very well remain for some time.

Coming into 2020 we faced a considerable challenge in dealing

with our relatively high debt level. Thanks to the successful rights issue of hybrid bonds, combined with a strong operating

cash ﬂow, we succeeded in signiﬁcantly strengthening our ﬁnancial position and reduced our Net debt/adjusted EBITDA during 2020 from 3.5 down to 1.1.

Our improved ﬁnancial position will enable us to start looking for strategic acquisitions within rapidly growing business areas, as well as opening up for future dividends and share

buybacks.

2020 brought a natural decline in the Sports business due to

COVID-19. We also saw a decline in part of the legacy business.

In order to mitigate this development, we put a transforma-

tion programme in place to turn these areas around.

Through this process it became clear that this transformation

required a different CEO proﬁle to execute the necessary growth actions. Therefore I am so pleased to welcome

Michael Daly as our new CEO for Catena Media as of 1 March.

Michael has built our US entity into a rapidly growing and

proﬁtable business in a very successful manner. I am conﬁdent that in him we have found the right person to move Catena Media into the next phase - a phase of even higher growth

and proﬁtability.

Catena Media has a very strong market position and good

momentum in most business areas. With the new transfor- mation programme in place, the less proﬁtable business areas will increase their efﬁciency and also contribute to future growth. 2021 has already started well with a continued substantially strong growth for our US business. I have every reason to believe in prosperous development ahead.