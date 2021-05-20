Catena Media : First day to exercise Catena Media's warrants (CTM TO1) for subscription of new shares during the fifth exercise period

May 20th, 2021 07:00 CET

Catena Media plc (Nasdaq Stockholm: CTM)

Catena Media plc ('Catena Media' or the 'Company') today announces that the fifth period to subscribe for shares in the Company by exercise of warrants (ticker CTM TO1) (the 'Warrants) commences today, 20 May 2021.

The fifth period to subscribe for shares in the Company by exercise of Warrants commences today, 20 May 2021, and runs up to and including 29 May 2021. During this period, each Warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 18.90. Payment of subscribed shares can be made in cash or through set-off with the full nominal amount of each Hybrid Capital Security (ticker CATME HO1) that is used to set off by the Warrant holder. The nominal amount of one (1) Hybrid Capital Security is SEK 100.

Direct registered Warrant holders

Direct registered Warrant holders who wish to exercise Warrants for subscription of shares during this subscription period shall use the application forms available at the Company's website www.catenamedia.com/investors/warrants. The completed application form together with payment must be received by Carnegie Investment Bank no later than 5 p.m. (CET) on 29 May 2021 as further set forth in the application form.

Nominee registered Warrant holders

Holders whose Warrants are registered with a custodian or nominee, including investment savings accounts (Sw. investeringssparkonto, ISK) or capital insurances (Sw. kapitalförsäkring), shall subscribe for shares by exercise of Warrants in accordance with the instructions from their custodian or nominee.

Other information

The shares subscribed by exercise of Warrants are expected to be delivered and admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm when registered and delivered in accordance with the procedures of relevant authorities.

Additional information regarding the exercise of Warrants for subscription of shares is available in English and Swedish on the Company's website www.catenamedia.com/investors /warrants .

The next period to subscribe for shares by exercise of Warrants will commence on the day following the publication of the Company's next interim report. Subsequent subscription periods will follow the publication of each quarterly report up to and including the report for the second quarter of 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Daly, CEO

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 20 May 2020 at 7.00 AM CEST.

About Catena Media

Catena Media has a leading position within online lead generation. The company has about 400 employees in the US, Australia, Japan, Serbia, the UK, Sweden, Italy and Malta (HQ). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.catenamedia.com.

Important information

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, units, unit rights, warrants, hybrid capital securities or other securities in Catena Media. Any invitation to the persons concerned to subscribe for units in Catena Media has only been made through the prospectus that Catena Media published on its website after approval and registration with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen).

The information in this press release may not be released, distributed or published, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Singapore or any other jurisdiction in which such action would be unlawful or would require registration or any other measures than those required by Maltese or Swedish law. Actions in violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

No shares, units, unit rights, warrants, hybrid capital securities or other securities in Catena Media have been registered, and no shares, units, unit rights, warrants, hybrid capital securities or other securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') or the securities legislation of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States and no shares, units, unit rights, warrants, hybrid capital securities or other securities may be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, except under an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities legislation in the relevant state or any other jurisdiction of the United States.

Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'intends,' 'estimate,' 'will,' 'may,' 'continue,' 'should' and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although Catena Media believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors, which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice.