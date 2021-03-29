Catena Media : Publication of Catena Media's Annual Report 2020

March 29th, 2021 08:00 CET

Catena Media plc has today published its Annual Report for 2020 on Catena Media's website, https://www.catenamedia.com/investors/reports/annual-reports/

The report is available in a pdf format for downloading and in English only.

'2020 was the 'year of COVID'for all of us. Despite the disappearance of sports events across the world for almost half the year, Catena Media held its ground on New Depositing Customers and Revenues. At the same time, thanks to exceptional teamwork, we drove down costs leading to a significant growth in EBITDA, EPS, and reducing our total Debt. This all positions us well for 2021.'

Michael Daly, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Michael Daly, CEO, Catena Media plc

Phone: +1 702 300 6720, E-mail: [email protected]

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Communications, Catena Media plc

Phone: +46 700 81 81 17, E-mail: [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, on 29 March 2021 at 08.00 CET.

About Catena Media