CATENA MEDIA PLC    CTM   MT0001000109

CATENA MEDIA PLC

(CTM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB - 03/26 12:29:57 pm
47.14 SEK   +2.75%
CATENA MEDIA  : Publication of Catena Media's Annual Report 2020
PU
02:06aCATENA MEDIA PLC : Annual Report 2020
PU
02:01aCATENA MEDIA  : Publication of Catena Media's Annual Report 2020
AQ
Catena Media : Publication of Catena Media's Annual Report 2020

03/29/2021 | 02:06am EDT
March 29th, 2021 08:00 CET

Catena Media plc (Nasdaq Stockholm: CTM)

Catena Media plc has today published its Annual Report for 2020 on Catena Media's website, https://www.catenamedia.com/investors/reports/annual-reports/

The report is available in a pdf format for downloading and in English only.

'2020 was the 'year of COVID'for all of us. Despite the disappearance of sports events across the world for almost half the year, Catena Media held its ground on New Depositing Customers and Revenues. At the same time, thanks to exceptional teamwork, we drove down costs leading to a significant growth in EBITDA, EPS, and reducing our total Debt. This all positions us well for 2021.'

Michael Daly, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Michael Daly, CEO, Catena Media plc
Phone: +1 702 300 6720, E-mail: [email protected]

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Communications, Catena Media plc
Phone: +46 700 81 81 17, E-mail: [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, on 29 March 2021 at 08.00 CET.

About Catena Media

Catena Media has a leadingposition within online lead generation. The company has about 400 employees in US, Australia, Japan, Serbia, UK, Sweden, Italy andMalta (HQ). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.Further information is available at www.catenamedia.com.

Disclaimer

Catena Media plc published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 06:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 104 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2020 10,7 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
Net Debt 2020 60,0 M 70,7 M 70,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,6x
Yield 2020 1,51%
Capitalization 326 M 384 M 384 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,72x
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 405
Free-Float 87,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Daly Chief Executive Officer
Peter Messner Group Chief Financial Officer
Göran Blomberg Chairman
Öystein Engebretsen Director
Per Evald Widerström Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATENA MEDIA PLC68.36%336
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.93%770 150
NETFLIX, INC.-6.04%230 416
PROSUS N.V.6.97%181 426
AIRBNB, INC.18.80%125 833
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.27%111 843
