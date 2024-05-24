(Alliance News) - Catenai PLC on Friday said that it has given Klarian Ltd a tranche of GBP150,000 as part of a convertible loan note.

According to the London-based media and technology company, this tranche is the second, following a first payment of GBP150,000. It comes on the basis of Catenai "being satisfied of Klarian's financial performance as part of its condition to advance further tranches" under the note.

The note was originally agreed in April, when Catenai said it would raise GBP450,000 from the issue of convertible loan notes.

Shares in Catenai were down 17% at 0.25 pence each in London on Friday.

