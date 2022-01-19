Catenon S A : HR Events Agenda 2022

The Human Resources sector has been more than capable of not just adapting, but of being one step ahead with respect to the changes in the world of work. 2022 will again be another year of change, in which all sectors will have to adapt to this new reality. This year, more than ever, professionals in the sector are going to need events of different types, in which they can share experiences and ideas for the future. The adaptation to this new reality will be, without a doubt, the common thread of many of these HR events and conferences in Spain. One of the key developments in the HR sector in 2022 is that it has become a candidate-driven market; people are starting to value job opportunities that give them more flexibility and work-life balance, rather than higher pay. Organisations need to provide a positive experience for candidates, and what they are valuing most is the ability to have hybrid work, which has become very important to employees. Here is some information about the most important HR events taking place in 2022.

21st and 22nd January. Hybrid event.

This is an event organised by the International Research Conference, a federated organisation that is dedicated to bringing together a significant number of diverse scholarly events for presentations within the conference program. It aims to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers and research scholars, to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Human Resource Management and Technology. The event will take place between 21stand 22ndJanuary, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Date: 25th January. Hybrid event.

On 25thJanuary, the Tendencias en Gestión de Capital Humano 2022 event, organised byDCH(Human Capital Managers), in collaboration withCEOE(Spanish Confederation of Organisations), will be taking place virtually. It will include talks and presentations from various HR and Talent professionals, as well as opportunities to learn, in round table exercises.

Date: 27th January. Virtual event

On 27thJanuary, the second Debate de RRHH will take place, focusing on Diversidad: Más allá de porcentajes y cuotas. The debate will cover the matter of how to deal with workplace diversity and talk about the use of percentages in this space. It is an event organised by DCH, in collaboration if iFP (Innovation in Vocational Training), and it will be a virtual event, livestreamed from the DCH TV YouTube channel.

Date: 31st January - 3rd February. Hybrid event

IHR is a community that specialises in Global Mobility and International HR services. It is made up of the main firms that provide services in more than 20 categories related to International Management and People Management. Between 31stJanuary and 3rdFebruary, during the IHR Providers Week, they will be delivering some online sessions, as well as some in person (Covid-permitting).

Date: 1st February. Hybrid event

Human Capital Europe is an event in which human capital, business, and technology align, to deliver speeches, presentations, and also the opportunity to network and learn from colleagues and peers. There will be more than 40 speakers, from companies worldwide, with over 100 attendees. Human Capital Europe is an international people oriented conference, which addresses the relationship between humans and their company, colleagues, and environment. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with key players, rethink the workplace, and go in depth with current HR topics. It will take place on 1stFebruary at the European Convention Centre in Luxembourg.

Date: 1st - 4th March and 13th - 16th September. Hybrid event

This is an event that encompasses a very wide range of HR topics, as well as demos from various companies. There are also insights from thought leaders, and presentations of emerging tech trends. Although the physical event takes place in Las Vegas, US, there is now also a virtual event. It will take place on March 1 - 4, and also September 13 - 16 this year.

Date: 3rd - 4th March. Hybrid event

Expolearning is an event that will take place in Madrid, between 3rdand 4thMarch. There will be conferences with Keynote speakers, and case studies of companies in the most relevant sectors of the economy. The objective of this event is to show the present and future of online training, based on the latest trends: machine learning, artificial intelligence, big data, gamification, and more. There will also be stands with demonstrations from the best providers of e-Learning, ICT and HR services.

Date: 7th - 12th March. Virtual event

This is a global, online event, that is organised by Hacking HR, a global learning community of HR leaders, practitioners, vendors, consultants and technologists. The 2022 conference has a focus on "The Path Forward", with an emphasis on change management, digital transformation and enhancing tech to digitise the HR world. This conference will feature virtual exhibitions, discussion panels, and keynote sessions, as well as the opportunity for networking. It will take place between March 7thand 12th.

Date: 14th - 16th March. Virtual event

This main theme of this event is to promote digital transformation across HR departments, facilitation of tech skill-building, and retaining top talent. This year, it will be focused on three areas of tech in HR: recruitment, HR agility, and people analytics. Participants will have the opportunity to listen to over 70 speakers, network with over 5000 HR executives, and take part in interactive roundtable sessions. This event will be fully virtual and is set to take place on March 14 - 16.

Date: 14th - 16th March. Virtual event

HR Transform is an event in which HR experts from all around the world will be sharing their insights into the future of work influenced by emerging tech. Speakers at the conference will explain how organisations can prepare to embrace HR Tech in an efficient way, and use it to optimise their work and talent acquisition processes. There will also be discussions outside the scope of what is commonly associated with HR, with focus on topics such as gamification in HR. HR Transform will take place in Las Vegas, US, between 14thand 16thMarch.

Date: 16th - 17th March. Physical event in Dubai.

HR Tech MENA is an event known for its rich agenda of expert lectures and networking opportunities. This year, a new era of HR tech insights will be highlighted, with a focus of driving business agility, resilience and success through people and technology. Topics covered will likely include Learning & Development Tech, Employee Experience & Wellbeing, and AI in HR. The event will take place on March 16thand 17th, in Dubai, UAE.

Date: 22nd - 23rd March. Virtual event

This is a conference in which attendees will have the opportunity to network with like-minded leaders, in order to address some of HR's most important timeline issues. Those that attend will have access to a database of literature with the most up-to-date findings and analyses from renowned HR specialists. There will also be a variety of speeches from HR business executives from organisations worldwide. The event will take place March 22nd - 23rdand will be fully virtual.

Date: 31st March - 1st April. Virtual event

HR of Tomorrow is a 2 day conference, which encompasses an international community of more than 100 high-profile HR experts and decision makers from the top companies in Europe. There will be a variety of speeches and interviews from HR professionals, as well as mini panel discussions, and opportunities to network with other professionals. It will take place on 31stMarch to 1stApril, in Paris, France.

Date: 13th - 14th April. Physical event in Montreal.

HR Tech Montreal is an event that attracts professionals interested in discovering the novelties in HR technology. It brings together key market leaders, to present HR tech solutions and ideas. From emerging HR technologies to innovative startups, HR Tech Montreal covers a wide range of topics, with particular focus on speeding up digital transformation in order to leverage the power of HR technology in streamlining business operations. HR Tech Montreal will take place in Montreal, on April 13thand 14th.

Date: 27th April. Hybrid event

HR Evolution is an event that will be taking place in Spain on 27thApril. It is an opportunity to learn more about an employee centric culture, and to listen, get to know, and focus on your employees. It is an event aimed at professionals involved in the process of retaining and motivating talent in their organisation.

Date: 18th - 19th May. Virtual event

HR Core Nordic is an event examining the impending technological disruption in the world of HR tech. The conference welcomes professionals from organisations of all sizes, offering new perspectives on HR Agility, Recruitment, Employee Experience, Diversity & Inclusion, and more. In the 2022 edition, more than 30 expert speakers and over 3000 HR professionals will come together to discuss the future of work influenced by technology in HR. HR Core Nordic will take place on 18thand 19thMay, virtually.

Date: 24th - 25th Mayo. Virtual event

At the HR Tech Live 5thEdition APAC, more than 1000 HR professionals, specialists, and CEOs from the APAC (Asia Pacific) region will come together to discuss and tackle issues and exchange practices in the areas of the talent management process, engagement levels, and technology trends, at this interactive online event. Attendees to this event will have access to a unique collection of content, that includes the most up-to-date information and exclusive previews of ground-breaking HR tools. It will take place on 24th- 25thMay, virtually.

Date: 2nd - 3rd June. Physical event in Amsterdam

The fifth Annual International HR Forum 2022 will take place on 24thand 25thMarch, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The conference will cover the latest trends, developments and disrupting technology that will affect HR in the coming year. There will be speeches from experts, and the opportunity to partake in discussion of the best practices. There will also be highly interactive Q&A sessions and open panel discussions.

Date: 12th - 15th June. Physical event in New Orleans, US.

SHRM22 is an annual Conference and Expo, and covers a range of HR topics, including Global HR, Diversity & Inclusion, Talent Management, and Technology & Analytics. In 2022, there will be a variety of session formats to take part it. The main stage experience will be led by expert thought leaders and practitioners. SHRM22 will take place between June 12thand 15th, in New Orleans, US.

Date: 28th - 29th July. Physical event in Zurich, Switzerland.

The International Conference on International Human Resource Management aims to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of International HR Management. There is also an opportunity for the presentation and discussion of the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns in the field of International HR Management. This conference will take place in Zurich, Switzerland, on 28thand 29thJuly.

Date: To be confirmed. Virtual event

Indeed is an international employment search engine, and one of the biggest recruitment platforms worldwide. Indeed Interactive is a conference devoted to cutting edge HR technology. It is an opportunity to see demos of innovative HR tech solutions and share ideas on improving employee engagement. The date is not yet confirmed, but Indeed Interactive will be a virtual event.

Date: 17th August. Virtual event

This event will share knowledge on how to set the metrics for today's modern employee experience, as well as how it affects retention, performance, and engagement. Attendees to this conference will learn how to elevate the hiring process and what HR practices you can implement, including employee engagement, salary and benefits, and company culture. It will be a virtual event, that takes place on 17thAugust.

Date: 21st September. Virtual event

This virtual conference will include content that enables you to learn more about how to create a fair, equitable, and inclusive workforce - something critical to the success of every organisation. Attendees will be able to build a common language and understanding around DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion), empower their workforce to work together, and set and communicate a clear vision for DEI practices. It will take place on 21stSeptember, virtually.

Date: 13th - 16th September. Physical event in Las Vegas, US.

This conference and expo will deliver a cutting-edge agenda that will benefit HR and IT professionals from businesses of all sizes and industries. There will be a primary focus on driving HR success through technology and will enable you to gain the insight needed to make critical HR system decisions that will fuel your business, whilst supporting your organisation's unique needs now and in the future. The HR Executive Annual HR Technology Conference & Expo will take place in Las Vegas, US, from 13thto 16thSeptember.

As mentioned above, there are many interesting and varied HR events that will take place in 2022, both in Spain and internationally. They will cover a broad range of topics, from diversity and inclusive culture in the workplace, to the new role of HR. The selection above are only a few of the HR events that will be taking place this year, and you can find out more information about other HR conferences by following our social media and reading our blog.