    CTRG   FR0000064446

CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES

(CTRG)
CIEPTAL : Local fruits and vegetables supply project

10/13/2021 | 11:42am EDT
Since September 2021, our Algerian subsidiary Cieptal has been implementing a project to supply local fruit and vegetables directly to producers.

Without intermediaries, Cieptal can thereforecontrol the supply chain better, as well as the quality and freshness of the goods to the greatest satisfaction of its customers.

In total, 45 tons of local fresh fruit and vegetables are delivered twice a week, stored in a new warehouse in Alger and then transported to the site.

For this start-up, 7 operating sites are directly concerned by this pilot project, sites located between 1,300 and 3,000km round trip from Algiers.

In the coming months, the objective is to extend the approach to all sites managed by our Algerian subsidiary.

Also, following the large-scale fires that affected northern Algeria in August 2021, Cieptal donated 34,944 bottles of mineral water to the victims. Two semi-trailer trucks were specifically assigned for this solidarity action.

Information about Cieptal in Algeria

Information about our sustainable development policy

Information about our support services

CIS - Catering International & Services SA published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 15:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
