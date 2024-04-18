CIS : RNPG down 64% in 2023
At 326.2 million euros, sales were up 10.2% at constant exchange rates, 'driven by the Eurasia and Africa zones, while South America suffered a one-off drop in activity in a context of tender renewals'.
A dividend of 0.162 euros per share will be proposed to the AGM on June 21. On the strength of a new three-year, $40 million mining contract just signed in Kazakhstan, CIS anticipates continued sustained growth at constant exchange rates in 2024.
