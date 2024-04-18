CIS : RNPG down 64% in 2023

Catering International Services (CIS) reports a 64% drop in net income (group share) to 3.2 million euros for 2023, penalized by the inflationary context, costs of mobilizing new contracts and currency impacts.



At 326.2 million euros, sales were up 10.2% at constant exchange rates, 'driven by the Eurasia and Africa zones, while South America suffered a one-off drop in activity in a context of tender renewals'.



A dividend of 0.162 euros per share will be proposed to the AGM on June 21. On the strength of a new three-year, $40 million mining contract just signed in Kazakhstan, CIS anticipates continued sustained growth at constant exchange rates in 2024.



