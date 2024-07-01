Catering International Services (CIS) specializes in food services, accommodation and logistics in hostile environments. The group prepares and distributes meals, houses its personnel and maintains its equipment, supplies sites with food products, and handles the transportation and storage of the goods. CIS also offers engineering, technical maintenance, security, medical assistance, and gardening services, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Africa and Middle East (52.9%), Eurasia (39.7%), and Americas (7.4%).

Sector Business Support Services