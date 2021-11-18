Catering International Services : CIS Burkina Faso supports the Primary school of Dangouna

In partnership with the management of the MANA mine where CIS Burkina Faso (CIS-BFA) operates for its client ENDEAVOUR Mining, Thierry Vion, Country Manager, and Florian HEUTE, MANA site camp boss met with the pupils and teaching staff of the DANGOUNA Primary School.

This initiative is part of the support to the surrounding populations for the education of their youngest children. On 21 October 2021, CIS BFA officially became the sponsor of 118 pupils in the first, second and third grades, to encourage literacy, and support the goodwill of teachers in the most remote areas of Burkina Faso.

Prizes for excellence and encouragement, distribution of school kits, a celebration of the Patronal Feasts, and support for the village school canteen will be carried out throughout the school year in coordination with the very dynamic team of the «Community Development Office» of the MANA Mine.

CIS-BFA, already very involved in the social sector, supports the "Foyer d'Accueil des Femmes en Difficultés" of SAABA (Ouagadougou) to make it a sustainable and efficient structure. It is with this in mind that CIS BFA fully funded the training of a second childminder.

