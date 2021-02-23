Log in
Catering International Services : CIS Chad employee awarded “Safety Champion 2020” by his oil client

02/23/2021 | 10:13am EST
CIS has been present in Chad for more than 20 years alongside world oil majors. In 2020, CIS renewed a strategic contract with an American oil leader for the management of its remote site, for more than 600 residents .

The Chadian subsidiary of this client has just rewarded a CIS Chad employee as 'Safety Person' of the year 2020, for his commitment to safety. He worked throughout the year for the safety of all, without limiting himself to his own missions. For example, he saved people by avoiding an incident and showed full involvement in maintaining a healthy and safe working environment for all of our client's and CIS teams.

This recognition is also one for all of the CIS Chad teams, who prioritize safety at work. They are committed to promoting a culture of safety through continuous training and compliance with the procedures put in place to guarantee safety.

As such, CIS Chad celebrated, in 2020, its 15 years without LTI on the site of its oil client representing more than 10 million hours worked.

This recognition confirms the confidence and satisfaction of its client for the work carried out by the CIS teams.

More information on CIS Chad, visit the website: CLICK HERE

More information on HSE policy: CLICK HERE

Disclaimer

CIS - Catering International & Services SA published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 15:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
