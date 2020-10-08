Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Catering International Services    CTRG   FR0000064446

CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES

(CTRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catering International Services : CNA Mauritania launches its website!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 04:55am EDT

Our subsidiary CNA Mauritania has just launched its website!

Created in 2011, CNA Mauritania is specialized in catering and integrated services for remote sites in Mauritania and supports the KINROSS Group on the country's largest gold mine, which can accommodate up to 3000 people, in the middle of the desert.

CNA Mauritania accounts for more than 430 employees and has developed turnkey solutions to bring comfort and security to residents and contribute to the performance of its customers in the daily management of their site.

Discover the wide range of activities and services of our subsidiary:

www.cna-mauritania.com

Disclaimer

CIS - Catering International & Services SA published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 08:54:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
04:55aCATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CNA Mauritania launches its website!
PU
10/06CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS shows solidarity in response to the traged..
PU
09/18CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Half-year results
CO
09/08CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : half-yearly earnings release
08/18CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Le Groupe CIS étend ses positions dans les sec..
PU
08/18CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : The CIS Group wins new contracts in Algeria an..
PU
08/05CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : 05/08/2020 - 2020 first-half results
PU
08/05CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : 05/08/2020 - Résultats du premier semestre 202..
PU
08/05CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
06/09CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS confirms its growth momentum in Eurasia by..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 259 M 304 M 304 M
Net income 2020 0,50 M 0,59 M 0,59 M
Net cash 2020 21,1 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 169x
Yield 2020 1,08%
Capitalization 79,4 M 93,4 M 93,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 13 425
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Catering International Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,00 €
Last Close Price 10,15 €
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Régis Arnoux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Franck Briesach Chief Financial Officer
Monique Arnoux Vice Chairman
Florence Arnoux Director & Accounts Manager
Frédérique Salamon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES-23.68%93
CINTAS CORPORATION24.76%34 906
TELEPERFORMANCE23.05%18 743
UNITED RENTALS19.30%13 974
INTERTEK GROUP PLC5.13%13 014
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC16.42%12 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group