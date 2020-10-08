Catering International Services : CNA Mauritania launches its website!

Our subsidiary CNA Mauritania has just launched its website!

Created in 2011, CNA Mauritania is specialized in catering and integrated services for remote sites in Mauritania and supports the KINROSS Group on the country's largest gold mine, which can accommodate up to 3000 people, in the middle of the desert.

CNA Mauritania accounts for more than 430 employees and has developed turnkey solutions to bring comfort and security to residents and contribute to the performance of its customers in the daily management of their site.

Discover the wide range of activities and services of our subsidiary:

www.cna-mauritania.com