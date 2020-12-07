Catering International Services : Discover the activities of our algerian subsidiary, CIEPTAL, through its new presentation film!

CIEPTAL is specialized in the management of remote sites in extreme environments for companies of the oil and gas industry, mining, engineering and construction.

Around its core business, catering and accommodation, CIEPTAL has developed a full range of integrated servicesto bring all the comfort and security possible to residents and aid in improving the performance of the daily management of their sites.

CIEPTAL has more than 60 customers on more than 85 operation sites. CIEPTAL employs 4,900 people nationwide. 99% of the staff are Algerian..

Since 2010, CIEPTAL has obtained the triple certification ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001, which underpins its overall risk management policy.

