Catering International Services : The CIS Group wins new contracts in Algeria and Russia

In Algeria, where the CIS Group has been present for nearly 15 years, its local subsidiary has won new contracts for the camp management of two remote sites located in southern Algeria. CIS will provide catering and accommodation services for more than 1,000 persons for three years.

In Russia, where the Group has been operating for nearly 30 years, its local subsidiary has just won a call for tenders from one of the largest Russian gold mining groups for a major gold mine located in the Far East Russian. CIS will provide all catering and accommodation services for 600 persons as well as the technical maintenance of the facilities for three years.