Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Catering International Services    CTRG   FR0000064446

CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES

(CTRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catering International Services : The CIS Group wins new contracts in Algeria and Russia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 12:07pm EDT

In Algeria, where the CIS Group has been present for nearly 15 years, its local subsidiary has won new contracts for the camp management of two remote sites located in southern Algeria. CIS will provide catering and accommodation services for more than 1,000 persons for three years.

In Russia, where the Group has been operating for nearly 30 years, its local subsidiary has just won a call for tenders from one of the largest Russian gold mining groups for a major gold mine located in the Far East Russian. CIS will provide all catering and accommodation services for 600 persons as well as the technical maintenance of the facilities for three years.

Disclaimer

CIS - Catering International & Services SA published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 16:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
12:07pCATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : The CIS Group wins new contracts in Algeria an..
PU
08/05CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : 05/08/2020 - 2020 first-half results
PU
08/05CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : 05/08/2020 - Résultats du premier semestre 202..
PU
06/09CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS confirms its growth momentum in Eurasia by..
PU
05/25CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS wins two contracts in Chad and Saudi Arabi..
PU
05/11CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS wins strategic mining contract in Kazakhst..
PU
04/23CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Annual results
CO
03/18CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Chairman's statement regarding Covid-19
PU
03/17CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS Chad launches its website!
PU
01/22STRONG MOMENTUM CONFIRMED IN Q4 2019 : +30.3% FY 2019 revenue: 265.7 million, u..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 259 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2020 3,70 M 4,41 M 4,41 M
Net cash 2020 23,0 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 82,1 M 97,4 M 98,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 13 425
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Catering International Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,15 €
Last Close Price 10,50 €
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Régis Arnoux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Franck Briesach Chief Financial Officer
Monique Arnoux Vice Chairman
Florence Arnoux Director & Accounts Manager
Frédérique Salamon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES-21.05%97
CINTAS CORPORATION19.29%33 222
TELEPERFORMANCE20.52%18 257
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC18.32%12 964
UNITED RENTALS7.38%12 908
LG CORP.16.53%12 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group