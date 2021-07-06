Catering International Services : CIS second place on the 2021 Challenge Against Hunger podium!

From June 7 to July 2, 2021, CIS headquarters participated in the Challenge Against Hunger, organized by Action Against Hunger, among 120 companies and 7,000 employees in France and Europe.
After four intensive weeks of walking, running and cycling, CIS climbs to second place on the podium!
We would like to thank our 24 employees at the head office in Marseille who took part in this sporting and united adventure, and who demonstrated a great team spirit and surpassing themselves.
The CIS Group will donate € 2,500 to Action Against Hunger to support their actions on the ground.
'Alone we go faster, together we go further'
#connectedagainsthunger
