    CTRG   FR0000064446

CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES

(CTRG)
  Report
Catering International Services : CIS second place on the 2021 Challenge Against Hunger podium!

07/06/2021 | 12:00pm EDT
From June 7 to July 2, 2021, CIS headquarters participated in the Challenge Against Hunger, organized by Action Against Hunger, among 120 companies and 7,000 employees in France and Europe.

After four intensive weeks of walking, running and cycling, CIS climbs to second place on the podium!

We would like to thank our 24 employees at the head office in Marseille who took part in this sporting and united adventure, and who demonstrated a great team spirit and surpassing themselves.

The CIS Group will donate € 2,500 to Action Against Hunger to support their actions on the ground.

'Alone we go faster, together we go further'

#connectedagainsthunger

Information on sustainable development for local populations

Information on the values of the CIS Group

Disclaimer

CIS - Catering International & Services SA published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 15:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 260 M 308 M 308 M
Net income 2021 4,01 M 4,74 M 4,74 M
Net cash 2021 26,7 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 94,1 M 112 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Catering International Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Average target price 15,15 €
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Régis Arnoux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Franck Briesach Chief Financial Officer
Henri de Bodinat Independent Director
Sophie le Tanneur Independent Director
Frédéric Bedin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES17.65%112
CINTAS CORPORATION8.50%39 737
TELEPERFORMANCE SE27.09%24 313
LG CORP.4.18%15 059
EDENRED SE5.41%15 012
BUREAU VERITAS SA22.29%14 486