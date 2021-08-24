Log in
    CTRG   FR0000064446

CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES

(CTRG)
Catering and local know-how: The traditional recipe of Mongolian Khuushuur

08/24/2021 | 11:04am EDT
In Mongolia, the national festival is called Naadam and is the traditional display of strength, horsemanship and marksmanship. From the 17th century, Naadam contests were held regularly at religious holidays. Since 1922, they have been held on the anniversary of the People's Revolutions. Naadam is a national festival celebrated every year from 11 to 13 July across Mongolia that focuses on three traditional games: horseracing, wrestling and archery. ...

Mongolians follow special rituals and practices during the festival, such as wearing unique costumes and using distinctive tools and sporting items. We celebrate with the traditional food such as round khuushuur, dry meat soup, tripe salad, airag and dairy products.

Ingredients

  • 500 grams beef or mutton (or a combination) either minced or finally diced for the meat
  • 400 grams' white flour
  • ½ onion finally diced
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

  1. In a big bowl, pour in the flour and add pinch of salt and water, mix well.
  2. Cover the dough and leave it to rest for 30-40 minutes.
  3. In another bowl, add some onion garlic and pepper on your mincemeat and add some salt according to your taste mix it thoroughly until it mix well.
  4. Now make the dough small balls around 100-120gm each. Then add some oil on top and leave it for another 10-15 minutes
  5. Now, roll the dough into 1cm thick flat circle, now fill around 60 gram of meat mixture in to middle. Fold and roll it into ball between your palms.
  6. Drizzle some oil on the board and start to flatten the khuushuur with rolling pin to10 cm diameters round khuushuur. When you flatten the khuushuur, make sure not to push the meat out of dough. Roll it gently.
  7. Pour the enough oil into the frying pan and heat in 180-190'c. Once the oil is hot, start to fry the khuushuur until its color is golden and crispy on the outside. Fry on both side same ( cooking temp- 68 C in 15 second )
  8. Serve with traditional potato or tripe salad.

Disclaimer

CIS - Catering International & Services SA published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 15:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
