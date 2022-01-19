Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Catering International Services
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTRG   FR0000064446

CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES

(CTRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Congo Brazzaville: CIS has started a new offshore contract

01/19/2022 | 05:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Since the end of 2021, CIS has started operating from Pointe Noire,Congo, for a large independent European oil & gas company.

This contract strengthens CIS' positions with a major client in Africa in a new country of operation.

Information about CIS in Congo

Information about our services

Information about our expertise for our clients

Disclaimer

CIS - Catering International & Services SA published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 10:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
05:52aCONGO BRAZZAVILLE : CIS has started a new offshore contract
PU
01/12CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Quality, Safety and Environment at the heart of CIS Boli..
PU
01/11CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS has started an exceptional large-scale contract with..
PU
2021CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS continues its commitment to local communities in Afr..
PU
2021CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS supports African children
PU
2021RECIPES FROM OUR CHEFS : fresh okra sauce, a typical Chadian recipe
PU
2021​SSM : Mongolia's largest kitchen in the Gobi region feeds 6,000 miners every day
PU
2021CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : New contract for our subsidiary CIS Mali
PU
2021CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Morila project Mobilization in our subsidiary CIS Mali
PU
2021VIDEO : 10 years of activities of our subsidiary CNA Mauritania in the heart of the Tasias..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 265 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2021 5,38 M 6,10 M 6,10 M
Net cash 2021 26,9 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 101 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 11 702
Free-Float -
Chart CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Catering International Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,95 €
Average target price 16,95 €
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Régis Arnoux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Franck Briesach Chief Financial Officer
Henri de Bodinat Independent Director
Sophie le Tanneur Independent Director
Frédéric Bedin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES-6.83%115
CINTAS CORPORATION-11.76%40 566
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-11.22%23 160
BUREAU VERITAS SA-6.24%14 017
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-5.04%11 695
EDENRED SE1.73%11 651