Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Catering International Services
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTRG   FR0000064446

CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES

(CTRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mining event in Bolivia : CIS demonstrates its expertise in catering services

08/27/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our subsidiary in Bolivia recently participated in an important mining event in the city of La Paz that happened on the 12th of August.

The event gathered many experienced companies in the mining sectors, associations of Geologists and specific suppliers for this market segment.

By sponsoring the lunch, CIS Bolivia was able to introduce CIS Bolivia services but also to meet key people in the sector and new potential clients.

The event went very successfully and gathered more than 70 people that got to discover our company.

Informations CIS Bolivia

Informations services

Disclaimer

CIS - Catering International & Services SA published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 15:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
11:12aMINING EVENT IN BOLIVIA : CIS demonstrates its expertise in catering services
PU
08/24CATERING AND LOCAL KNOW-HOW : The traditional recipe of Mongolian Khuushuur
PU
08/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Robinhood, Bayer, MetLife, Uber, WPP...
08/03CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : On August 1st 2021, CIS Group started 2 new co..
PU
07/27OUR CHEFS' RECIPES : the Traditional Eritrean “ZIGNI with INJERA”!
PU
07/22CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS Chad celebrates 15 years without a work ac..
PU
07/19CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Our Russian subsidiary AKC has launched its we..
PU
07/15CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Naadam celebration on Oyu Tolgoi site
PU
07/12CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS Group's Algerian and Mongolian subsidiarie..
PU
07/06CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS second place on the 2021 Challenge Against..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 261 M 307 M 307 M
Net income 2021 6,70 M 7,88 M 7,88 M
Net cash 2021 26,5 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 89,0 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Catering International Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,35 €
Average target price 16,40 €
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Régis Arnoux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Franck Briesach Chief Financial Officer
Henri de Bodinat Independent Director
Sophie le Tanneur Independent Director
Frédéric Bedin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES11.27%105
CINTAS CORPORATION10.36%40 164
TELEPERFORMANCE SE36.75%25 626
BUREAU VERITAS SA28.54%14 859
EDENRED SE2.74%13 970
LG CORP.-3.42%12 639