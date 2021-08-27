Mining event in Bolivia : CIS demonstrates its expertise in catering services

Our subsidiary in Bolivia recently participated in an important mining event in the city of La Paz that happened on the 12th of August.

The event gathered many experienced companies in the mining sectors, associations of Geologists and specific suppliers for this market segment.

By sponsoring the lunch, CIS Bolivia was able to introduce CIS Bolivia services but also to meet key people in the sector and new potential clients.

The event went very successfully and gathered more than 70 people that got to discover our company.

Informations CIS Bolivia

Informations services