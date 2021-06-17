Our chefs' recipes: the Russian “Guryev Porridge”!

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 260 M 311 M 311 M Net income 2021 4,01 M 4,79 M 4,79 M Net cash 2021 26,7 M 31,9 M 31,9 M P/E ratio 2021 23,8x Yield 2021 0,96% Capitalization 94,5 M 114 M 113 M EV / Sales 2021 0,26x EV / Sales 2022 0,22x Nbr of Employees 12 000 Free-Float 29,7% Chart CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 15,15 € Last Close Price 12,05 € Spread / Highest target 36,1% Spread / Average Target 25,7% Spread / Lowest Target 15,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Régis Arnoux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Franck Briesach Chief Financial Officer Henri de Bodinat Independent Director Sophie le Tanneur Independent Director Frédéric Bedin Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES 18.14% 114 CINTAS CORPORATION 0.96% 37 487 TELEPERFORMANCE SE 18.28% 22 840 EDENRED SE 7.30% 15 021 LG CORP. 16.57% 14 541 BUREAU VERITAS SA 22.01% 14 461