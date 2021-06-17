Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Catering International Services
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTRG   FR0000064446

CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES

(CTRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Our chefs' recipes: the Russian “Guryev Porridge”!

06/17/2021 | 05:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Discover each month a traditional recipe from one of our chefs!

This month Dmitry Gorbunov, head chef of our Russian subsidiary AKC on the Kinross site, presents us the recipe for the traditional GURYEV PORRIDGE.

Ingredients

  • 1000 ml milk
  • 200 g semolina flour
  • 200 g apricots (for sauce)
  • 100 g granulated sugar (for sauce)
  • 30 g butter (for nuts)
  • 80 g of chopped walnuts
  • 80 g cashews
  • 50 g raisins
  • 70 g dried apricots
  • 70 g dates
  • 4 eggs
  • 100 g sugar (mixed with egg yolks)
  • vanilla to taste
  • 1000 ml cream with a fat content of 25% (for foams)
  • salt to taste

Instructions

  1. Boil the milk, add a little salt, gradually add semolina flour, and cook the viscous porridge (cook for at least 18 minutes, stirring constantly). Cool it slightly and add the yolks mixed with sugar, whipped whites, and vanilla. Mix everything thoroughly.
  2. Pour the cream into a shallow wide saucepan and place in the oven, preheated to 150˚C, until foams form. As the foams form, remove them and put them on a dish.
  3. Put some of the porridge in a greased form. Then lay out a layer of chopped dried fruits, then a layer of foams, and nuts fried in butter. Next, alternate layers, the last layer is porridge. Place the porridge in the oven and bake until golden brown at temperature 150 ˚C for about 1 hour.
  4. Sprinkle the finished dish with nuts, decorate with strawberries. Prepare sauce for porridge: cut apricots, mix with sugar, add water, and cook until thickened. It can be served both hot and cold.

Disclaimer

CIS - Catering International & Services SA published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 09:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
05:48aOUR CHEFS' RECIPES : the Russian “Guryev Porridge”!
PU
06/08CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES  : CIS takes part in the Challenge Against Hunge..
PU
06/02CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES  : Our Kazakh subsidiary, CAC, featured in the l..
PU
05/25CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES  : Aziz, an orphan from Burkina Faso supported b..
PU
05/18CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES  : Private audience with the President of the Re..
PU
05/11CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES  : Cis pursues its commitment towards local popu..
PU
05/05CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES  : The Kazakh and Brazilian subsidiaries of the ..
PU
04/29CIS GROUP ALGERIAN SUBSIDIARY, CIEPT : Iso 22,000
PU
04/26CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES  : CIS Mozambique supporting the refugees of Cab..
PU
04/22EARTH DAY : Limit our carbon footprint and promote sustainable growth
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 260 M 311 M 311 M
Net income 2021 4,01 M 4,79 M 4,79 M
Net cash 2021 26,7 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 94,5 M 114 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Catering International Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,15 €
Last Close Price 12,05 €
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Régis Arnoux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Franck Briesach Chief Financial Officer
Henri de Bodinat Independent Director
Sophie le Tanneur Independent Director
Frédéric Bedin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES18.14%114
CINTAS CORPORATION0.96%37 487
TELEPERFORMANCE SE18.28%22 840
EDENRED SE7.30%15 021
LG CORP.16.57%14 541
BUREAU VERITAS SA22.01%14 461