Our chefs' recipes: the Russian “Guryev Porridge”!
06/17/2021 | 05:48am EDT
Discover each month a traditional recipe from one of our chefs!
This month Dmitry Gorbunov, head chef of our Russian subsidiary AKC on the Kinross site, presents us the recipe for the traditional GURYEV PORRIDGE.
Ingredients
1000 ml milk
200 g semolina flour
200 g apricots (for sauce)
100 g granulated sugar (for sauce)
30 g butter (for nuts)
80 g of chopped walnuts
80 g cashews
50 g raisins
70 g dried apricots
70 g dates
4 eggs
100 g sugar (mixed with egg yolks)
vanilla to taste
1000 ml cream with a fat content of 25% (for foams)
salt to taste
Instructions
Boil the milk, add a little salt, gradually add semolina flour, and cook the viscous porridge (cook for at least 18 minutes, stirring constantly). Cool it slightly and add the yolks mixed with sugar, whipped whites, and vanilla. Mix everything thoroughly.
Pour the cream into a shallow wide saucepan and place in the oven, preheated to 150˚C, until foams form. As the foams form, remove them and put them on a dish.
Put some of the porridge in a greased form. Then lay out a layer of chopped dried fruits, then a layer of foams, and nuts fried in butter. Next, alternate layers, the last layer is porridge. Place the porridge in the oven and bake until golden brown at temperature 150 ˚C for about 1 hour.
Sprinkle the finished dish with nuts, decorate with strawberries. Prepare sauce for porridge: cut apricots, mix with sugar, add water, and cook until thickened. It can be served both hot and cold.
CIS - Catering International & Services SA published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 09:47:02 UTC.