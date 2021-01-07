Log in
CATERPILLAR INC.

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  
Caterpillar : 07-Jan-2021 — Standing Against the Violence in the U.S. Capitol

01/07/2021 | 03:18pm EST
January 7, 2021

Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby shared the following message with employees:

Yesterday we watched in disbelief as protestors broke through security barricades in the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. and interrupted an important step in the electoral process of transferring power between administrations.

The resulting chaos, destruction and loss of life violate the very foundation of democracy and must be strongly condemned.

Congress eventually re-convened last night to complete its important work, collectively standing up for democracy, the Constitution and the peaceful transfer of power, which is the hallmark of American democracy.

Caterpillar's Values are our guidepost and I am confident in our ability to live the Values, respect the opinions of others and continue working together.

Please continue to live our Caterpillar Values every day. They have shaped our company for almost 100 years and will see us through any future challenges.

Jim Umpleby
Caterpillar Chairman & CEO

Disclaimer

Caterpillar Inc. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 20:17:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
