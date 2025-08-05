Caterpillar reported adjusted EPS (excluding restructuring costs) of $4.72 for Q2 2025, down 21% y-o-y, missing the market consensus.



The mining, forestry and construction equipment manufacturer's adjusted operating margin declined 4.8 points to 17.6% on revenue of $16.6bn, down 1% y-o-y.



The decline in revenue was primarily attributable to unfavorable price realization of $414m, partially offset by a higher sales volume of $237m and financial income of $46m.



We continued to see strong orders across all of our segments as demand remains resilient, supported by infrastructure spending and growing energy needs, CEO Joe Creed said.