Third Quarter 2023 Financial Review
October 31, 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
3Q 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE
Certain statements in this financial review relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of
historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.
Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q,10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information can be found in our press release describing third-quarter 2023 financial results which is available on our website at www.caterpillar.com/earnings.
2
Caterpillar: Confidential Yellow
Strong Performance
THANK YOU
TO OUR
GLOBAL TEAM
HEALTHY DEMAND
ACROSS MOST
END MARKETS
3Q 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE
EXECUTING OUR STRATEGY FOR LONG-TERM
PROFITABLE
GROWTH
3
Caterpillar: Confidential Yellow
Key Takeaways
Third Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2022
3Q 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE
$16.8B
$3.4B
$3.5B
$5.45
$5.52
12%
42%
41%
41%
40%
Sales &
Operating
Adjusted
Profit Per
Adjusted
Revenues
Profit
Operating
Share
Profit Per
Profit1
Share2
- Adjusted operating profit is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the appendix.
- Third-quarter2023 adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs of $0.07 per share. Third-quarter 2022 adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs of $0.08 per share.
4
Caterpillar: Confidential Yellow
ME&T Free Cash Flow1 and Capital Deployment
3Q 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE
$6.8B
$4.1B
30
Years
September YTD ME&T
Free Cash Flow1
Expect to return substantially all ME&T Free Cash Flow1 to shareholders over time
Returned to Shareholders
Dividend
September YTD
Aristocrat
Through share repurchases
Higher annual dividends
and dividends
to shareholders
for 30 consecutive years2
- ME&T free cash flow represents ME&T operating cash flow less capital expenditures, excluding discretionary pension contributions. A reconciliation of ME&T net cash provided by operating activities to ME&T free cash flow is included in the appendix.
- With dividend payable on Nov 20, 2023, Caterpillar will have paid higher dividends for 30 years (announced October 2023).
5
Caterpillar: Confidential Yellow
End Market Commentary
3Q 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE
CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES
RESOURCE INDUSTRIES
ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION
6
Caterpillar: Confidential Yellow
Sustainability
3Q 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE
Cat ® 980 XE
Cat ® G3600 Gen 2
Albemarle
7
Caterpillar: Confidential Yellow
Financial Results Summary
Third Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2022
SALES & REVENUES
OPERATING PROFIT
(in billions of dollars)
(in billions of dollars)
3Q 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE
ADJUSTED PROFIT
PER SHARE1
(in dollars)
$15.0
3Q 2022
$16.8
3Q 2023
$2.4
3Q 2022
$3.4
3Q 2023
$5.52
$3.95
3Q 2022
3Q 2023
1 Third-quarter 2023 adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs of $0.07 per share. Third-quarter 2022 adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs of $0.08 per share.
Caterpillar: Confidential Yellow
8
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
3Q 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE
Third Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2022
3rd Quarter Highlights
Sales & Revenues Increased $1.8B or 12%
• Favorable impact from price realization and sales volume
• Sales increased across the three primary segments
9
Caterpillar: Confidential Yellow
Consolidated Operating Profit
Third Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2022
1 Adjusted operating profit margin is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the appendix.
Caterpillar: Confidential Yellow
3Q 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE
3rd Quarter Highlights
Operating Profit Increased $1.0B or 42%
- Favorable price realization, including a favorable geographic mix, and higher sales volume
- Partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses and higher manufacturing costs
Operating Profit Margin of 20.5%
Adjusted Operating Profit Margin1 of 20.8%
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Caterpillar Inc. published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 10:55:42 UTC.