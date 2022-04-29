Log in
CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
Caterpillar Announces Virtual 2022 Shareholder Meeting

04/29/2022 | 11:27am EDT
DEERFIELD, Ill., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will hold a virtual annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday June 8, 2022 at 8 a.m. (Central Daylight Time).

Shareholders owning Caterpillar common stock at the close of business on April 13, 2022, or their legal proxy holders, are entitled to participate, submit questions and vote on several items at the virtual annual meeting. Attendance and registration details, as well as information on items of business to be addressed at the meeting, can be found on page 67 in Caterpillar's 2022 proxy statement at https://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/financial-information/proxy-statement.html.

About Caterpillar 
With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caterpillar-announces-virtual-2022-shareholder-meeting-301536402.html

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
