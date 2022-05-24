Log in
Caterpillar Chairman & CEO to Participate at Bernstein's 38th Annual Conference

05/24/2022 | 09:02am EDT
DEERFIELD, Ill., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Chairman & CEO Jim Umpleby is expected to participate in a fireside chat with institutional investors at Bernstein's 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Mr. Umpleby is scheduled to speak for 50 minutes, beginning at approximately 11 a.m. ET.

The event is expected to be webcast in real-time and available to the public at https://kvgo.com/bernstein-2022-38th-annual-sdc/caterpillar-inc-june.

Listeners should go to the investor relations website at least 30 minutes before the live event to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be available for replay for up to one year. A transcript is anticipated to be posted afterward on Caterpillar's investor relations website, https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

About Caterpillar 

With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caterpillar-chairman--ceo-to-participate-at-bernsteins-38th-annual-conference-301553936.html

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
