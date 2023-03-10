Caterpillar Down Over 5%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT ) is currently at $228.57, down $12.39 or 5.14%
--Would be lowest close since Dec. 9, 2022, when it closed at $227.29
--On pace for largest percent decrease since Aug. 2, 2022, when it fell 5.82%
--Currently down four of the past five days
--Currently down two consecutive days; down 8.1% over this period
--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 23, 2022, when it fell 9.01%
--Down 4.58% month-to-date
--Down 4.59% year-to-date
--Down 13.6% from its all-time closing high of $264.54 on Jan. 27, 2023
--Up 6.4% from 52 weeks ago (March 11, 2022), when it closed at $214.83
--Down 13.6% from its 52-week closing high of $264.54 on Jan. 27, 2023
--Up 40.71% from its 52-week closing low of $162.44 on Sept. 27, 2022
--Traded as low as $227.72; lowest intraday level since Dec. 15, 2022, when it hit $227.72
--Down 5.49% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 31, 2023, when it fell as much as 5.77%
--Worst performer in the DJIA today
--Subtracted 81.66 points from the DJIA so far today
All data as of 3:03:06 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
