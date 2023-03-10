Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Caterpillar Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:42:52 2023-03-10 pm EST
226.52 USD   -5.99%
03:22pCaterpillar Down Over 5%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
02:38pWall St falls on jitters about banks after mixed jobs report
RE
01:24pWall St falls as bank contagion fears eclipse easing rate-hike jitters
RE
Caterpillar Down Over 5%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

03/10/2023 | 03:22pm EST
Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT ) is currently at $228.57, down $12.39 or 5.14%


--Would be lowest close since Dec. 9, 2022, when it closed at $227.29

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Aug. 2, 2022, when it fell 5.82%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 8.1% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 23, 2022, when it fell 9.01%

--Down 4.58% month-to-date

--Down 4.59% year-to-date

--Down 13.6% from its all-time closing high of $264.54 on Jan. 27, 2023

--Up 6.4% from 52 weeks ago (March 11, 2022), when it closed at $214.83

--Down 13.6% from its 52-week closing high of $264.54 on Jan. 27, 2023

--Up 40.71% from its 52-week closing low of $162.44 on Sept. 27, 2022

--Traded as low as $227.72; lowest intraday level since Dec. 15, 2022, when it hit $227.72

--Down 5.49% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 31, 2023, when it fell as much as 5.77%

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Subtracted 81.66 points from the DJIA so far today


All data as of 3:03:06 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1521ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATERPILLAR INC. -5.57% 227.615 Delayed Quote.3.82%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.34% 31825.13 Real-time Quote.-1.05%
All news about CATERPILLAR INC.
03:22pCaterpillar Down Over 5%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
02:38pWall St falls on jitters about banks after mixed jobs report
RE
01:24pWall St falls as bank contagion fears eclipse easing rate-hike jitters
RE
11:11aUBS Downgrades Caterpillar to Sell From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $225 From $230
MT
03/08Transcript : Caterpillar Inc. Presents at Evercore ISI Industrial Conference,..
CI
03/06Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby to Participate in a Fireside Chat at CONEXPO hosted by Gold..
PR
03/06North American Morning Briefing: Focus This Week on Powe..
DJ
03/05Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed at Start of the Wee..
DJ
03/05News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/02Caterpillar workers to vote on tentative labor agreement - union
RE
Analyst Recommendations on CATERPILLAR INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 63 232 M - -
Net income 2023 7 879 M - -
Net Debt 2023 28 368 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 2,04%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
EV / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 109 100
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart CATERPILLAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 240,96 $
Average target price 254,44 $
Spread / Average Target 5,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Karl E. Weiss Chief Technology Officer
Jamie L. Engstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Courtney W. Dean Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.3.82%124 419
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD12.53%21 766
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.38.86%12 098
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.18.20%7 184
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.14.31%3 083
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.15.65%1 943