Caterpillar Inc. announced that Jason Kaiser, senior vice president of the Electric Power Division, has been appointed to Group President of the Energy & Transportation (E&T) segment, effective January 1, 2024. In this role, Kaiser will have responsibility for the Rail Division, Solar Turbines, Large Power Systems Division, Industrial Power Systems Division, Electric Power Division (EPD), Caterpillar Oil & Gas and Marine Division (COGMD), Cat Reman® and Electrification and Energy Solutions Division. Since joining Caterpillar in 2000, Kaiser has held numerous roles in engineering, sales and operations with increasing responsibility across the electric power business.

Kaiser graduated from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.