Real-time Estimate
Cboe BZX
10:03:17 2024-03-04 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
338.3
USD
+0.48%
+3.90%
+14.34%
Caterpillar Inc.: FILES FORM 10-K FYE 31 DECEMBER 2023
March 04, 2024 at 09:51 am EST
Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: FILES FORM 10-K FYE 31 DECEMBER 2023
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Caterpillar Inc.: FILES FORM 10-K FYE 31 DECEMBER 2023
Regulatory filing PDF file File: YE 2023 10-K [filed]
Language:
English Company:
Caterpillar Inc.
5205 N. O'Connor Boulevard
75039 Irving
United States Phone:
972-891-7700 Internet:
www.caterpillar.com ISIN:
US1491231015 Euronext Ticker:
CATR AMF Category:
Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID:
1850885
End of Announcement
EQS News Service
1850885 04-March-2024 CET/CEST
Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading producer of mining construction and operation equipment, diesel and natural gas motors, and industrial gas turbines. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of machines and motors (95.2%): terracing and construction machines (power shovels, high-lifts, bulldozers, etc.), agricultural and forestry tractors, motors and turbines (for heavy trucks, boats, industrial machines, and power stations), conveyer systems, hydraulic circuits and components, etc.;
- financial services (4.8%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (47.1%), Europe/Africa/Middle East (21.6%), Asia/Pacific (20%), and Latin America (11.3%).
More about the company
Last Close Price
336.7
USD
Average target price
310.8
USD
Spread / Average Target
-7.70% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
